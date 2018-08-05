Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UNHCR alarms as Mediterranean Sea deaths pass 1,500 mark

UNHCR Agency alarms as Mediterranean Sea deaths pass 1,500 mark

The refugee agency said the bleak milestone was confirmed after more than 850 lives were lost in June and July alone, marking the Mediterranean crossing as the deadliest sea route in the world.

  • Published:
UNHCR alarms as Mediterranean Sea deaths pass 1,500 mark play

UNHCR alarms as Mediterranean Sea deaths pass 1,500 mark

(unhcr)

No fewer than 1,500 refugees and migrants have lost their lives attempting to cross the Mediterranean in the first seven months of 2018, the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) said.

The refugee agency said the bleak milestone was confirmed after more than 850 lives were lost in June and July alone, marking the Mediterranean crossing as the deadliest sea route in the world.

UNHCR said it was particularly concerned, as the rate of deaths was increasing, in spite of the total number of people arriving on European shores is significantly reduced compared to previous years.

Around 60,000 people have crossed the Mediterranean so far this year, about half as many as in 2017 and a return to pre-2014 levels.

However, one in every 31 people attempting the crossing in June and July died or are missing, compared to one in 49 in 2017, the UN agency said.

Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR Special Envoy for the Mediterranean, said: “UNHCR urges States and authorities along transit routes to take all necessary action to dismantle smuggler networks.

“In order to save lives at sea, we must use appropriate and necessary measures to hold to account, those who seek to gain profit from the exploitation of vulnerable human beings’’.

Exploitative traffickers and smugglers were reportedly organising increasingly dangerous crossings, in ever-more unseaworthy and flimsy vessels.

These boats, which smugglers severely overloaded with passengers, are then left to sail out at sea in the hope that a rescue will come in time, UNHCR regretted.

Without further action, more people are expected to perish at sea in the months ahead, as traffickers look to exploit the opportunities offered by improved weather conditions, the refugee agency warned.

Unlike in previous years, when Italy received the majority of new arrivals, Spain has become the primary destination with more than 23,500 people arriving by sea, compared to around 18,500 in Italy and 16,000 in Greece.

In July, UNHCR urged for search and rescue capacities on the Mediterranean Sea to be strengthened, after various legal and logistical restrictions were placed on NGO boats looking to rescue people in distress at sea.

Earlier in 2018, a number of boats carrying rescued passengers were left stranded at sea for days on end after being refused initial opportunities to disembark.

“Enhanced search and rescue capacities and a clear and predictable mechanism for disembarkation are cornerstones of the Joint Concept Note put forward by UNHCR and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

They are calling for a regional and collaborative approach to saving lives on the Mediterranean Sea.

“Without a harmonised and collaborative way forward, that brings coastal states and key stakeholders from the maritime and shipping industry together, we are certain to see the tragedy of the Mediterranean Sea continue.

“With so many lives at stake, it’s vital that we give shipmasters confidence that they will be able to dock rescued passengers and thereby ensure that the long-standing principle of rescuing people in distress at sea is protected,’’ Cochetel said.

Refugees fleeing Syria make up around 13.5 per cent of all new sea arrivals in Europe, the largest nationality group, highlighting the continued desperation faced by those affected by the world’s largest refugee crisis.

UNHCR reiterated its call for the international community to address the root causes of displacement that are driving people from their homes and forcing them to take increasingly dangerous and perilous journeys. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osama Bin Laden Mother narrates how late Al-Qaeda leader was brainwashed...bullet
2 Daisy Osakue Egg attack on Italian-born Nigerian athlete kicks up...bullet
3 In Congo Suspected Rebels attack Eastern City, kidnap 15bullet

Related Articles

In Spain 2 dead as Europe wilts under record heatwave
In Syria Rebel groups form new coalition as regime eyes Idlib
France Country adopts law on asylum, immigration
Guy Smarts What is the mediterranean diet, and can it help you lose weight?
Migration Crisis Spain struggles with spike in migrant arrivals
Trump US President, Italy's Conte cement populist front
World How record heat wreaked havoc on four continents
Giuseppe Conte In Italy's Prime Minister , Trump sees a like-minded European
In Mediterranean Sea Spain rescues over 200 migrants

World

Since his election in March, Mura had turned up for only eight of the assembly's 220 votes, according to monitoring website OpenPolis
Andrea Mura Boat loving Italian MP resigns after absences row
Britain's International Trade Secretary Liam Fox says that the chances of a no-deal Brexit were now "60-40"
Britain Country likely to leave EU without deal: minister
NATO's emblem at Resolute Support headquarters in the Afghan capital Kabul
In Afghanistan Suicide attack kills 3 NATO soldiers: official
LeBron James drew the backing of sports, media and politics personalities after he was insulted by US President Donald Trump
Melania Trump US First Lady praises LeBron James after president's insult