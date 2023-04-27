UN registers more than 1,000 Sudanese refugee families in Chad

“Influx of Sudanese refugees in eastern Chad. UNHCR Chad and its partners began preliminary registration (fixing) on April 25. 1,053 refugee families were registered, and 102 families of Chadian returnees were identified,’’ Castro said in a tweet on Thursday.

Castro had earlier estimated that between 10,000 and 20,000 people from troubled Sudan have fled to Chad and stated that a joint mission conducted with the World Food Programme, UNHCR, the UN Children’s Fund, and Chad’s national commission in charge of refugees was working to “assess urgent needs and agree on a response plan.’’