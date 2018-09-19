Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UN puts ex-VP of Guatemala in charge of Venezuela migrant crisis

In Guatemala UN puts ex-VP in charge of Venezuela migrant crisis

Former vice president of Guatemala Eduardo Stein has been appointed Joint Special Representative for Venezuelan refugees and migrants, the United Nations refugee and migration agencies announced Wednesday.

  • Published:
Former Guatemalan vice president Eduardo stein, pictured 2011, will promote "a coherent and harmonised regional approach" for solving Venezuela's migrant crisis play

Former Guatemalan vice president Eduardo stein, pictured 2011, will promote "a coherent and harmonised regional approach" for solving Venezuela's migrant crisis

(AFP/File)

Former vice president of Guatemala Eduardo Stein has been appointed Joint Special Representative for Venezuelan refugees and migrants, the United Nations refugee and migration agencies announced Wednesday.

Four years of recession have seen 1.6 million people flee Venezuela since 2015, the UN says, creating a migration crisis in the region.

Stein, vice president between 2004 and 2008, will promote "a coherent and harmonised regional approach to the Venezuela situation in coordination with national governments, international organisations and other relevant stakeholders," the UNHCR and IOM said in a joint statement.

Colombia, struggling to cope with the flood of migrants from Venezuela, sent foreign minister Carlos Trujillo to Geneva to demand an emergency fund be set up and a senior official put in charge of the UN response to the crisis.

"The sooner the better," Trujillo had told reporters after meeting the new UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday.

Colombia, which shares a 2,200-kilometre (1,370-mile) long border with Venezuela and has taken in more than a million migrants.

"We are very concerned by the trend these figures represent because if this goes on there will be nearly four million Venezuelans outside their country at the end of the year," the minister said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mohammad Barkindo OPEC chief says Iran still 'very important' as US...bullet
2 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet
3 In Guatemala UN puts ex-VP in charge of Venezuela migrant crisisbullet

Related Articles

Finance Nigeria, Angola and Kenya have three of the most volatile economies in the world
World Guatemala's democracy is under threat -- by its own president
Finance Kemi Adeosun's resignation, HSBC vs FG and other things to know in finance this week
In Guatemala Thousands march to back anti-graft office, denounce president
World More migrant families, and Guatemalans, are trying to enter the U.S.
Strategy What it's like to work as a barista at Saint Frank, a café exclusively for Facebook employees and guests that serves up to 450 drinks a day
Sergio Aguero Manchester City striker jumps off boat in Greece
International Friendlies US market taps in on Latin American football fever
World Crisis of democracy looms in Guatemala

World

A French priest killed himself amid allegations from a local mother that her grown-up daughter had been a victim of "indecent behavior and sexual assault"
In France Priest commits suicide in church after assault claim
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas is organizing a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss prospects for Middle East peace
In New York Abbas to hold Middle East meeting
Mohamed Abdeslam, pictured September 10, 2018, is on trial alongside two alleged accomplices for stealing 68,000 euros ($79,000) of public money from the Brussesl district of Molenbeek
Salah Abdeslam Brother of Paris attacks suspect facing jail for theft
Pope Francis meets U2 singer Bono at the Vatican, where they discussed the abuse scandal rocking the Catholic Church
Pope Francis Bono saw 'pain' on Pontiff's face over abuse scandals
X
Advertisement