Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UN peacekeeper held over alleged sex abuse of minors

United Nations UN peacekeeper held over alleged sex abuse of minors

The United Nations has detained one of its peacekeepers suspected of sexually abusing minors in the Central African Republic (CAR), the UN's MINUSCA mission there said Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The UN has identified and detained a peacekeeper pending an enquiry into alleged sexual abuse of minors, the latest in a string of cases implicating the blue helmets play

The UN has identified and detained a peacekeeper pending an enquiry into alleged sexual abuse of minors, the latest in a string of cases implicating the blue helmets

(AFP/File)

The United Nations has detained one of its peacekeepers suspected of sexually abusing minors in the Central African Republic (CAR), the UN's MINUSCA mission there said Friday.

The latest alleged incident was just the latest in a string of cases implicating the blue helmets.

The UN had identified the suspect, a Mauritanian national, and placed him in "confinement" pending an enquiry into the alleged crimes in the south of the country last month, said the force.

Three alleged victims have been sent for medical and psychological testing.

"Due to the seriousness of these allegations and the information gathered by the preliminary fact-finding mission, the United Nations took immediate and appropriate measures, including the confinement of the one suspect who has been identified," MINUSCA said in its statement.

A team of investigators had been sent to the scene to collect evidence and identify any other perpetrators.

MINUSCA chief Parfait Onanga-Anyanga backed the UN secretary general's zero-tolerance policy on sexual crimes committed by their peacekeepers.

The case is just the latest in a series of allegations of sex abuse against UN peacekeepers.

Peacekeepers have also been accused of failing to help civilians caught up in violence, notably in the Central African Republic and South Sudan.

Last month, the UN Security Council unanimously passed a resolution aimed at toughening the UN response to peacekeeper misconduct following a string of such failures.

The United States, the top contributor to the UN's $6.9-billion peacekeeping budget, has moved to cut funding, raising concern about the performance of missions.

On Tuesday, a UN spokesman announced that a Nigerian policeman serving as a peacekeeper in the Democratic Republic of Congo had been sent home and barred from peacekeeping after an investigation found he had sexually exploited a woman.

MINUSCA has been present in impoverished and unstable Central African Republic since 2014 and includes troops from 20 nations.

One of the world's poorest and most unstable countries, the CAR spiralled into bloodshed after longtime leader Francois Bozize was overthrown in 2013 by a mainly Muslim rebel alliance called the Seleka.

The United Nations has 96,000 peacekeepers serving in 14 missions worldwide.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Malta Aquarius migrants land after standoffbullet
2 In United States ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensionsbullet
3 In Guatemala Maya women's rights activist murderedbullet

Related Articles

In United States White US cop convicted of murder for shooting dead black teen
Sports NFL betting guide — Our best bets for Week 5 of the Westgate SuperContest
United Nations UN seeks $50.5 million for 'immediate' Indonesia disaster aid
In Iraq Yazidis celebrate Murad's Nobel prize as they mark top ritual
DeMarcus Cousins NBA star congratulates D’Tigress on successful World Cup outing
Antonio Guterres UN chief says Nobel Peace Prize winners 'defended our values'
Osun Governorship Election Melaye, Murray-Bruce, PDP leaders clash with Police at Abuja protest
Melania Trump US First Lady visits baby elephants, takes Kenya safari
APO World Food Programme (WFP) and Cote D’ivoire create Centre of Excellence Against Hunger

World

Crowds outside the court house celebrate the guilty verdict in the murder trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke
In United States White US cop convicted of murder for shooting dead black teen
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (pictured April 2018) insists that the kingdom has always paid for armaments from the US
Mohammed bin Salman Crown prince downplays Trump's statement on Saudi military
Admiral James Foggo heads US Naval Forces Europe and other key commands
United States US admiral warns of Russia's submarine capabilities
Akere Muna, leader of the People's Development Front (FDP) agreed to withdraw his candidacy and support Maurice Kamto, pictured, leader of the Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC)
In Cameroon Opposition forms coalition ahead of vote
X
Advertisement