Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UN envoy expected in Riyadh as calm returns to Yemen's Hodeida

UN envoy expected in Riyadh as calm returns to Yemen's Hodeida

Martin Griffiths' visit comes as fighting eased around the rebel-held port city of Hodeida, a vital lifeline for imports and aid which has been the target of a fierce Saudi-backed government offensive.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The United Nations' Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths arrives at rebel-held capital Sanaa's international airport on November 21, 2018 play UN envoy expected in Riyadh as calm returns to Yemen's Hodeida (AFP)

The United Nations' Yemen envoy is expected in Riyadh on Monday as part of efforts to convene December peace talks between Huthi rebels and the Saudi-backed government.

Martin Griffiths' visit comes as fighting eased around the rebel-held port city of Hodeida, a vital lifeline for imports and aid which has been the target of a fierce Saudi-backed government offensive.

Under heavy international pressure, the Yemeni government and a Saudi-led military coalition have largely suspended a five-month offensive against the Red Sea city.

Fighting had intensified in early November as coalition-backed loyalist forces attempted to enter Hodeida, but calm returned after Griffiths arrived in Yemen on Wednesday.

The UN said the envoy, who also visited Hodeida last week to assess the humanitarian situation, is due to hold talks with Yemen's internationally recognised government in Riyadh on Monday.

While the loyalist advance on Hodeida has largely stalled, minor clashes have continued.

Military officials quoted by the state-run Saba news agency on Sunday evening said the loyalists foiled a Huthi "infiltration attempt" into a camp in Hays province, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Hodeida.

The rebels said they had detonated an explosive device near the eastern entrance of Hodeida, "destroying a (pro-government) military vehicle... killing and wounding soldiers inside", Huthi-run Al-Masirah reported on Monday.

Loyalists did not confirm the attack.

But pro-government military officials told AFP Monday that pro-government forces' operations in the east and south of the Red Sea city had been suspended.

According to UN figures, nearly 10,000 people have been killed since the coalition joined the conflict in 2015 to back up the government after rebels ousted it from swathes of Yemen including Sanaa.

The intervention has triggered what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Rights groups fear the actual death toll far exceeds UN estimates.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ex-IMF chief Rato in dock again in major Bankia trialbullet
2 Nigeria mulls arming highway police -- but would guns and traffic...bullet
3 Ukraine accuses Russia of firing on, seizing 3 of its shipsbullet

Related Articles

UN Yemen envoy to visit battleground port ahead of peace talks
UN envoy steps up contacts with Yemen rebels, govt
UN to convene Yemen talks in Sweden soon
Yemen president backs UN peace talks but vows to 'liberate' key port
Uneasy calm in Yemen's Hodeida as residents fear renewed violence
What next for Yemen's Hodeida?
149 killed as Yemen rebels hold back loyalists in Hodeida
Top Yemen rebel calls for halt to military operations
Top Huthi rebel calls for halt to attacks in Yemen
UN draft resolution calls for Yemen truce, two weeks to unblock aid

World

The Sea of Azov is a key strategic and commercial zone between Russia and Ukraine, which has patrol boats, pictured, at the port of Mariupol
The sea of Azov, a Ukraine-Russia flashpoint
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) meets Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa in Manama during a regional tour, in a handout picture from the Saudi royal palace on November 25, 2018
Bahrain 'rejects' attacks targeting Saudi's reputation
A Syrian woman receives treatment on November 24, 2018 at a hospital in Aleppo where the regime accused armed groups of carrying out a "toxic gas" attack
Chemical arms watchdog to 'review security' for Syria gas probe
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and US soldiers patrol the Kurdish-held town of Al-Darbasiyah in northeastern Syria bordering Turkey on November 4, 2018
East Syria fighting kills more than 200 in three days: monitor
X
Advertisement