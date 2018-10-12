Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UN criticized over latest picks for rights council

UN criticized over latest picks for rights council

Bahrain, Cameroon and the Philippines were among a number of nations controversially elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday, sparking sharp criticism from rights groups.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The UN Council of Human Rights, pictured in September 2018, has been accused of "making a mockery of human rights" play

The UN Council of Human Rights, pictured in September 2018, has been accused of "making a mockery of human rights"

(AFP/File)

Bahrain, Cameroon and the Philippines were among a number of nations controversially elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday, sparking sharp criticism from rights groups.

Around a third of the seats on the 47-member council, based in Geneva, were up for grabs for slots lasting from 2019-2022. A 97-vote majority from the 193 nations that make up the UN's General Assembly is needed for the green light.

For the first time since the council was created in 2006, each voting region agreed in advance on 18 candidates to be in the running for 18 seats -- removing any competition.

New members Bahrain, Cameroon, the Philippines, Somalia, Bangladesh and Eritrea were elected with between 160 and 178 votes -- and immediately drew criticism from campaigners in Europe and North America dismissing them as "unqualified" due to their human rights records.

"By putting forward serious rights violators and presenting only as many candidates as seats available, the regional groups risk undermining the council's credibility and effectiveness," said New York-based Human Rights Watch.

Louis Charbonneau, the group's UN director, called the vote "ridiculous" and said on Twitter it "makes mockery of (the) word 'election.'"

At the start of the voting session, the General Assembly's president, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, noted that every member state is allowed to apply for a seat.

Her spokesman later declined to directly address the criticism, but instead noted: "It's clear that the world expects that members of international bodies will abide to a certain set of standards of behavior consistent with the bodies they have been elected to."

Five of the new members were from Africa, five from Asia, two from eastern Europe, three from Latin America and the Caribbean, and three from western Europe.

The United States pulled out of the council in June, calling the organization a "hypocritical" body that "makes a mockery of human rights," in particular in regard to its stance on Israel.

Nikki Haley, who this week announced her resignation as US ambassador to the UN, described the council at the time as "a protector of human rights abusers, and a cesspool of political bias."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
2 Russia No more taxi service to Space Station after Soyuz fiascobullet
3 In Israel Maiden moon launch delayed to 2019bullet

Related Articles

Politics 2 of NATO's biggest militaries are taking a 1,200-mile road trip before massive war games start
US says Maduro 'enablers' profiting from sale of Venezuelan resources
APO The 12 best African teams compete in the Africa Men’s Sevens tournament, the biggest Africa rugby event
APO UN welcomes ‘milestone’ release of 833 children from anti-Boko Haram force in North-East Nigeria
Buhari will lose to Atiku at Aso Villa polling unit, says ex-APC chieftain
Politics Trump again floats Ivanka as potentially 'incredible' UN ambassador but says he can 'already hear the chants of Nepotism!'
Politics North Carolina pastor detained in Turkey for two years on terrorism and espionage charges has been released by a Turkish court
Sports Khabib Nurmagomedov is 3 wins away from becoming the best lightweight the UFC has ever seen, and could retire as 'the Floyd Mayweather of MMA'
Politics Malaysia stood up to China's demands to hand over its persecuted Muslim prisoners, and Beijing is furious

World

Russian Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko, pictured April 2018, denounced an "anti-Russian Campaign" by the British Government and dismissed claims that that the suspects of an attempted murder of a former Russian double agent were state actors
Russian ambassador denounces 'aggressive' Britain
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, pictured July 2018, said "financial enablers" are keeping the Marduo regime afloat, a statement apparently targeted at China and Russia, who recieve oil from the regime
US says Maduro 'enablers' profiting from sale of Venezuelan resources
Supporters of a hardline religious political party demand the execution of a Christian woman on death row for blasphemy who is awaiting a ruling on her appeal
Islamist hardliners protest as Pakistan awaits blasphemy ruling
Fear is growing of Ebola response workers in strife-torn regions of DR Congo -- including when workers enter communities wearing hazmat suits
Community fears grow as DR Congo Ebola death toll climbs
X
Advertisement