Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UN chief hears 'unimaginable' atrocities as he visits Rohingya

Rohingya Crisis UN chief hears of 'unimaginable' atrocities as he visits refugee camps

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he heard "unimaginable" accounts of atrocities during a visit Monday to vast camps in Bangladesh.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
UN chief hears of 'unimaginable' atrocities as he visits refugee camps play

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived for his visit accompanied by the head of the World Bank, Jim Yong Kim

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he heard "unimaginable" accounts of atrocities during a visit Monday to vast camps in Bangladesh that are home to a million Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar.

Guterres described the situation for the persecuted Muslim minority as "a humanitarian and human rights nightmare", as he prepared to tour makeshift shelters crammed with people who escaped a huge Myanmar army operation last year that the UN has likened to ethnic cleansing.

"In Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, I've just heard unimaginable accounts of killing and rape from Rohingya refugees who recently fled Myanmar. They want justice and a safe return home," Guterres said on Twitter.

"The Rohingya are one of the most discriminated against and vulnerable communities on Earth," he said in tweet before his visit to the camps in southern Bangladesh.

Accompanied by the head of the World Bank, Jim Yong Kim, he called it a "mission of solidarity with Rohingya refugees and the communities supporting them. The compassion & generosity of the Bangladeshi people shows the best of humanity and saved many thousands of lives".

The bulk of the Rohingya in Bangladesh, or some 700,000 people, flooded across the border last August to escape the violence.

They are loathed by many in Myanmar, where they were stripped of citizenship and branded illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, despite calling Rakhine their homeland.

A UN Security Council delegation visited Myanmar and Rakhine state in early May, meeting refugees who gave detailed accounts of killings, rape and villages torched at the hands of Myanmar's military.

The bulk of the Rohingya in Bangladesh, or some 700,000 people, flooded across the border last August to escape the violence play

The bulk of the Rohingya in Bangladesh, or some 700,000 people, flooded across the border last August to escape the violence

(AFP/File)

Myanmar has vehemently denied allegations by the United States, the UN and others of ethnic cleansing.

Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed in November to begin repatriating the Rohingya but the process has stalled, with both sides accusing the other of frustrating the effort.

Fewer than 200 have been resettled, and the vast majority refuse to contemplate returning until their rights, citizenship and safety are assured.

Around 100 Rohingya staged a protest just before Guterres's visit, unhappy about a preliminary UN deal with Myanmar to assess conditions on the ground for their possible return home.

The United Nations has said however that conditions in the persecuted minority's home state of Rakhine in western Myanmar are not conducive for the refugees' safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
2 In India At least 44 dead in bus crashbullet
3 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet

Related Articles

In Myanmar Rakhine state transit camps sit empty as Rohingya fear return
Antonio Guterres UN's Secretary-General to visit Bangladesh on Rohingya crisis
In U.S Myanmar downgraded in trafficking report
UN DR Congo, Mali, Yemen groups join black list
In Bangladesh Myanmar forces shoot, injure Rohingya boy: community leaders
Myanmar Country not safe for Rohingya returnees: Red Cross chief
AmnestyInternational Myanmar military leaders guilty of 'crimes against humanity' - Group
Myanmar Perpetrators of Rohingya attacks must be held accountable - UN envoy
Rohingya Myanmar sacks top general involved in crackdown
Football In World Cup's shadow, Rohingya find freedom on pitch

World

Classmates yearn for safe return of 12 Thai boys trapped in cave
In Thailand Classmates yearn for safe return of 12 boys trapped in cave
Amnesty said 39 deaths were linked to peaceful political activities including raising Papua’s banned flag
Amnesty International AI says Indonesian forces to blame for Papua killings
Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo (C) are accused of breaching Myanmar's Official Secrets Act
In Myanmar Judge to decide next week if Reuters pair will face trial over secrecy law
Local media estimate more than 25 people have been killed in recent months in lynchings sparked by false rumours spread on smartphones
In India 5 more beaten to death in mob lynchings