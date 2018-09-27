Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UN asks Venezuela to accept humanitarian aid

United Nations UN asks Venezuela to accept humanitarian aid

The UN Human Rights Council on Thursday voted through a resolution urging the government of crisis-hit Venezuela to "accept humanitarian assistance" to alleviate the country's "scarcity" of food and medicines.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The UN says that some 1.6 million Venezuelans have left their country since 2015, like the ones pictured August 2018, and has asked Caracas to "accept humanitarian assitance" to address the ongoing crisis play

The UN says that some 1.6 million Venezuelans have left their country since 2015, like the ones pictured August 2018, and has asked Caracas to "accept humanitarian assitance" to address the ongoing crisis

(AFP/File)

The UN Human Rights Council on Thursday voted through a resolution urging the government of crisis-hit Venezuela to "accept humanitarian assistance" to alleviate the country's "scarcity" of food and medicines.

The decision marked the first time in the history of the UN's top rights body that it has adopted a resolution on Venezuela, council spokesman Rolando Gomez told AFP.

The text, tabled by a range of Latin American countries along with Canada, passed with 23 of the council's 47 members voting in favour, 17 abstaining and seven, including China, Cuba and Venezuela voting against.

The resolution asks Caracas to "accept humanitarian assistance in order to address the scarcity of food, medicine and medical supplies, the rise of malnutrition, especially among children, and the outbreak of diseases that had been previously eradicated or kept under control in South America."

It also expressed "its deepest concern at the serious human rights violations in a context of a political, economic, social and humanitarian crisis" in the country, pointing to a damning report by the UN rights office published last June.

That report suggested that officers, who had supposedly been tasked with fighting crime, may have been responsible for more than 500 killings between July 2015 and March 2017, largely carried out in poor neighbourhoods.

The council on Thursday also called on Venezuela to "cooperate" with the rights office, run by former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet.

Earlier this month, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza hailed the arrival of Bachelet at the helm of the rights office following a thorny relationship with her predecessor, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, and vowed his country's full cooperation.

During the last session of the rights council in June, Zeid had called for an international investigation of atrocities in Venezuela, blasting the government's chronic refusal to probe security officers over the alleged killings of civilians.

He asked, in vain, for the council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.

But Thursday's text fell far short of that, merely calling for Bachelet to present a "comprehensive" report on the situation in the country next June.

Venezuela's economy has gone into free-fall over the past several years as the price of oil, the country's critical export, tumbled and the government printed money to try to maintain spending.

The UN says that some 1.6 million Venezuelans have left their country since 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Post-Conflict Mozambique War-weary Mozambicans yearn to leave Malawi havenbullet
2 In Guatemala Maya women's rights activist murderedbullet
3 Massoel Swiss ship company in contact with abductors of 12...bullet

Related Articles

APO Security, human rights, political upheaval in war-torn Central African Republic, focus of key Friday meeting at UN
NAFDAC Agency shuts down 6 sachet water factories in Rivers
Aisha Buhari President's Wife calls for strategic partnership to end TB epidemic
Osun Re-run Election Observer group hails INEC for peaceful conduct
APO From UN Assembly podium, Central African Republic leader appeals for lifting arms embargo
Tech The 50 best-paying big companies of 2018, according to employees
APO National Assembly speaker Ms Baleka Mbete’s address to Dialogue on Tuberculosis
Mahmud Abbas Palestine President says 'biased' US cannot be sole Mideast mediator
NIPC Best of Nigeria Investment Expo to be held at Excel, London on 3rd & 4th Oct 2018

World

Palestinian pupils protest in front of a school administered by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)and financed by US aid, in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus in the occupied West Bank
In Palestinian Refugee agency gets $118 mn in new funding
Dutch Justice Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus (pictured July 2018)proposed plans to register the race and religion of gun owners, but lawmakers and gun owner associations insist the proposal breaches privacy rights and could be a form of profiling
In Europe Dutch government denies it will register gun owners' race, religion
Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault in 1982, spent nearly four hours testifying under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee
Kavanaugh Raw emotion, smattering of laughs at hearing
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at the UN General Assembly, holds up an image of what he says is a secret facility in Tehran for storing equipment and materials from its nuclear weapons program
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM lashes Iran, claims secret atomic warehouse
X
Advertisement