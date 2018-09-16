Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UN agrees global plan to battle TB ahead of first-ever summit

United Nations UN agrees global plan to battle TB ahead of first-ever summit

UN member-states on Friday agreed on a global plan to step up the fight against tuberculosis, the world's number one killer among infectious diseases, settling a row with the United States over access to cheap drugs.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A scientist in France manipulates Koch's bacillus, responsible for tuberculosis, which world leaders will commit to end by 2030, at the first-ever TB summit play

A scientist in France manipulates Koch's bacillus, responsible for tuberculosis, which world leaders will commit to end by 2030, at the first-ever TB summit

(AFP/File)

UN member-states on Friday agreed on a global plan to step up the fight against tuberculosis, the world's number one killer among infectious diseases, settling a row with the United States over access to cheap drugs.

Following weeks of tough negotiations, the text of a final declaration won approval and will be formally adopted at the first-ever TB summit on September 26, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

In July, South Africa clashed with the United States over proposals to water down language recognizing the right of poorer countries to access cheaper medicines.

The contested language referred to the so-called TRIPS trade arrangements dealing with intellectual property rights. A compromise was reached that strengthened references to TRIPS.

Medical charity MSF had backed South Africa's stance and urged countries to resist what it described as an "aggressive push" by the US pharmaceutical lobby to restrict access to low-cost drugs.

At the summit world leaders will commit to end the tuberculosis epidemic by 2030 and come up with $13 billion annually to achieve that goal, according to the 53-point final declaration.

An additional $2 billion will be spent globally to fund tuberculosis research -- up from $700 million currently.

MSF policy advisor Sharonann Lynch said the final declaration was an improvement from the first draft, but added that world leaders must turn up at the summit.

"Heads of state have to show up at the UN high-level meeting on TB and exercise their rights to protect public health over drug company profits and scale up effective and affordable, generic versions of expensive patented drug-resistant TB medicines," said Lynch.

Last year, the World Health Organization sounded the alarm when it said tuberculosis had surpassed HIV/AIDS as the world's number one infectious killer and was the ninth cause of death worldwide.

About 1.7 million people died from TB in 2016 out of 10.4 million worldwide who became ill from the severe lung infection, according to the WHO.

Five countries are the hardest-hit by the TB pandemic: India, which accounts for a quarter of cases, Indonesia, China, the Philippines and Pakistan.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Africa Slaughtered rhino embodies poaching crisisbullet
2 R.I.P Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 In Cuba Workers fired for selling 15,000 apples to one clientbullet

Related Articles

Tech Hurricane Florence is bringing torrential rain, wind, and 6-foot floods to the Carolinas. Here's how you can help the victims.
Strategy 2 of the 4 sisters behind Yuengling, America's largest independent brewery, explain how they're making the 190-year-old family beer business their own
Politics 8 of the countries where it's hardest to become a citizen
In Imo Customs intercepts truck load of military uniforms
Politics Court documents: Paul Manafort wanted to galvanize 'Obama jews' against Ukrainian politician as part of his lobbying work
APO Democratic Republic of the Congo: new cases of deadly Ebola virus, as UN steps up response
Strategy Mark Zuckerberg has been fascinated by Augustus Caesar for years, and it raises some questions about the future of Facebook
In Russia Ex-Trump aide Manafort to cooperate in probe
United Nations Ethiopia, Eritrea to hold peace summit in Saudi Arabia: UN

World

Australia's strawberry industry faces a threat from a mystery saboteur
Australia Country offers reward amid mystery strawberry needle scare
United Nations special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths is pictured upon arrival at Sanaa airport
In Yemen UN's envoy in Sanaa, as 32 rebels killed
Zimbabwe's cholera outbreak, first detected in a township outside the capital Harare earlier this month, prompted the government to declare an emergency in the city after at least 3,000 cases were reported
In Zimbabwe Cholera death toll climbs to 28
Emmanuel Macron with visitors attending the open house at the Elysee Palace on Saturday during France's Heritage Days
Emmanuel Macron French President draws fire with career advice to young job-seeker