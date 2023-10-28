UN agency ‘immensely worried’ after losing contact to staff in Gaza

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said he had lost contact with the “vast majority” of his team.

“This makes me immensely worried for colleagues and their families.”

He said he sincerely hoped his message would reach the staff.

Lazzarini described the communications blackout as “yet another action taken to try to impede the humanitarian response to the civilians of the Gaza Strip.”

But he said the agency would not be discouraged by this. “Our determination remains unshaken.”

“We will continue to fulfil our humanitarian duty, even in the face of these unprecedented challenges.”

UNRWA remains committed to protecting the approximately 2.2 million people in Gaza, he said.

“You are the face of humanity during one of its darkest hours,” he told staff.

Lazzarini earlier warned of many more deaths as aid is unable to reach people in Gaza due to the Israeli blockade. He called for a humanitarian ceasefire.