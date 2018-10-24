Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UK's May 'strongly urged' S.Arabia to cooperate with Khashoggi probe

UK's May 'strongly urged' S.Arabia to cooperate with Khashoggi probe

British Prime Minister Theresa May "strongly urged" Saudi Arabia in a phone call with King Salman on Wednesday to cooperate with a Turkish investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, her office said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
British PM Theresa May wants Saudi authorities to complete a swift and transparent investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi play

British PM Theresa May wants Saudi authorities to complete a swift and transparent investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi

(AFP)

British Prime Minister Theresa May "strongly urged" Saudi Arabia in a phone call with King Salman on Wednesday to cooperate with a Turkish investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, her office said.

"The prime minister said the current explanation lacks credibility so there remains an urgent need to establish exactly what happened," a Downing Street spokeswoman said in a statement after the telephone conversation.

"She strongly urged Saudi Arabia to cooperate with the Turkish investigation and to be transparent about the results.

"The Prime Minister also reiterated that all individuals bearing responsibility for the killing of Mr Khashoggi must be properly held to account," it added, noting May had expressed "grave concerns" over the matter.

The call, the first between the two leaders since the growing crisis over the journalist's death three weeks ago, comes as King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hold conversations with various world leaders.

On Wednesday, the king spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron while Prince Mohammed held his first call since the killing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Earlier Wednesday, May announced Britain will revoke the visas of any Saudi citizens suspected in the murder which Turkey has said occurred inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The prime minister informed King Salman of the decision, which follows a similar move by the United States on Tuesday, Downing Street said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 'Dinosaur country': fossil hunters' South African paradisebullet
2 Foreign parents fight in vain for custody in Japanbullet
3 Plastics have entered human food chain, study showsbullet

Related Articles

Politics Turkish police are reportedly about to search a well where rumors claim Khashoggi's body is hidden
Saudis deny permission to search consulate well: report
Iran's Rouhani: Khashoggi murder unthinkable 'without US backing'
Politics Saudi officials admit they brought a body double for Khashoggi, but say it was for kidnapping him, not murder
Turkey shares 'evidence' with CIA chief over Khashoggi murder
Saudi crown prince to make first speech since Khashoggi murder
Politics US vows to revoke visas and consider sanctions in response to Jamal Khashoggi's death
US slams 'one of worst cover-ups' in Khashoggi case
Politics Months before Khashoggi was killed, he said US wouldn't 'apply pressure' on Crown Prince Mohammed unless a 'true crisis happens'

World

A police bomb squad vehicle pictured outside the Time Warner Building housing the the New York bureau of CNN, which President Trump has labeled the leading purveyor of "fake news"
Mail bombs to US political figures, media: what we know
Riot police in Buenos Aires fire tear gas at protesters outside Argentina's Congress as lawmakers prepared to vote on an austerity budget to fulfill the requirements of an IMF loan package
Police use tear gas to disperse Argentina budget protests
Guinean police, seen in 2015, clashed with youth in Conakry October 23, 2018
Teen killed as Guinea police fire tear gas on banned demo
Hurricane Willa swept through the town of Escuinapa in Mexico's Sinaloa state, late on October 23, 2018
Hurricane Willa weakens after slamming Mexico's Pacific coast
X
Advertisement