Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UK's May seeks to rally party as Brexit pressures mount

In United Kingdom May seeks to rally party as Brexit pressures mount

Her address at the ruling Conservative Party's annual gathering comes with May buffeted from all directions and Europeans increasingly anxious that the two sides are heading for a messy divorce.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May appealed to her divided Conservative party to unite play

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May appealed to her divided Conservative party to unite

(AFP)

Prime Minister Theresa May will seek Wednesday to rally her splintered party behind her with just six months to go until Britain leaves the European Union and negotiations in a state of disarray.

Her address at the ruling Conservative Party's annual gathering comes with May buffeted from all directions and Europeans increasingly anxious that the two sides are heading for a messy divorce.

The potentially calamitous impact a no-deal Brexit would have on trade prompted France's budget minister to admit on Tuesday that Paris was preparing "for the worst".

But May's immediate concerns will be to regain the confidence of her party and present a semblance of a united front in crucial negotiations with Brussels over the next two weeks.

"I passionately believe that our best days lie ahead of us and that our future is full of promise," May said in pre-released extracts of her speech.

Irish headache

Eurosceptic MPs led by former foreign minister Boris Johnson have held a string of packed fringe meetings to argue against May's proposal for Britain to follow EU trade rules on goods after it leaves.

Johnson and others say such a close partnership would still see Britain follow EU rules and ignore the wishes of voters who backed the Brexit referendum in 2016.

The EU instead argues that May is asking for too much -- "cherry-picking" the benefits a union brings to trade while still leaving the bloc.

May argues her proposal is the only way to protect jobs and cross-border trade while also avoiding physical checks on Britain's land border with EU member Ireland.

She has however promised new proposals on a plan B -- a backstop -- to keep the frontier open if and until the new trade deal could be agreed with the EU.

Speculation is growing that London may accept some checks on goods passing between British-ruled Northern Ireland and the rest of Britain.

These are meant to avoid them on the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland itself -- something all sides want to avoid.

But Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Tuesday appeared to reject the idea outright.

"NO border in the Irish Sea will ever be acceptable to unionists throughout the UK... regulatory or otherwise," DUP leader Arlene Foster tweeted after meeting May on Tuesday.

May's party depends on Foster's small party for its majority in the House of Commons. MPs must approve any final Brexit deal.

A rebellion by the DUP -- or indeed by even a small number of Conservative MPs -- could be enough to kill any arrangement May reaches with the EU.

Foster seemed to leave some room for compromise by telling the BBC on Wednesday that she did not want to vote against May's government.

"What is important is to make sure that whatever is agreed doesn't damage Northern Ireland in terms of its economy," Foster said.

May's plan 'dangerous'

May's hold on power has been fragile since last year's disastrous snap election when the Conservatives lost their Commons majority.

Barely a month has gone by when there is not speculation of a plot against her, much of it focused around Johnson, a leading Brexit campaigner and former mayor of London.

He told a 1,500-strong crowd on Tuesday that May's trade plan was "dangerous", saying it undermined the hopes of Brexit voters.

Johnson's speech also ranged from health to housing and crime, in what was widely viewed as a pitch for his party's leadership.

But May has surprised many observers by surviving this far, and many delegates at the conference -- whatever their feelings on Brexit -- are wary of a change at the top now.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cameroon's Anglophone Crisis Why 2 English-speaking regions are at war...bullet
2 Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini Prime Minister of eSwatini diesbullet
3 In Slovakia Fourth person charged in journalist's murderbullet

Related Articles

Democratic Unionist Party N.Ireland's DUP rejects Brexit border compromise
Theresa May Britain's PM, a survivor under constant pressure
Jeremy Hunt Britain's top diplomat under fire over EU-USSR comparison
Macron's EU Vision How has it fared 12 months on?
Theresa May UK PM vows low taxes in post-Brexit business pitch
European Union EU slams Italy budget as Rome seeks to avoid 'conflict'
Michel Barnier EU's Brexit chief puts Commission ambition on hold
Theresa May With Brexit clock ticking, Britain's PM gathers fractious party
Brexit Party members join EU in rejecting May's plan
European Union Money launderers are taking EU to the cleaners, experts say

World

Le Pen is likely to be tried in absentia after he was hospitalised last month
Jean-Marie Le Pen France's far-right politician on trial for homophobic remarks
Up to 40,000 beachgoers were unwinding on Boracay's sand and swimming in its turquoise waters at peak periods
In Philippines Government plans party crackdown on re-opened Boracay
South African Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says he was previously sacked from the post for resisting corruption
Nhlanhla Nene South Africa finance minister says was sacked for fighting graft
Cameroon's President Paul Biya (C), accompagnied by his wife Chantal Biya, at Maroua airport during an electoral visit in the far north region of Cameroon on September 29
Paul Biya Cameroon President at helm of six-time election winning machine
X
Advertisement