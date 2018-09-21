Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Ukrainian leader Poroshenko suing BBC for libel: lawyer

Poroshenko Ukrainian leader suing BBC for libel: lawyer

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko is suing British broadcaster BBC for libel over an article that said Kiev paid $400,000 to secure a meeting with US leader Donald Trump last year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is suing British broadcaster BBC for libel play

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is suing British broadcaster BBC for libel

(AFP/File)

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko is suing British broadcaster BBC for libel over an article that said Kiev paid $400,000 to secure a meeting with US leader Donald Trump last year.

Poroshenko issued the libel claim, seen by AFP, over an article published in May this year that said Kiev paid Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen a "secret payment of at least $400,000" to "fix talks" between Poroshenko and Trump in the White House in June 2017.

The claim, filed through a British law firm, says the news story damaged Poroshenko's "political and business" reputation and caused him "substantial distress and embarrassment".

It added that the allegation of "serious corruption" was especially damaging because of Poroshenko's "promotion of a number of anti-corruption measures in Ukraine".

A spokesman for the BBC told AFP that it "cannot comment on this ongoing case".

The article, which was also used in a televised report, was based on "sources in Kiev close to those involved".

It said a "high ranking Ukrainian intelligence officer" told the BBC the payment was made as Kiev's embassy in Washington "could get Poroshenko little more than a brief photo-op with Trump".

Poroshenko met with Trump in the White House in June 2017.

There was speculation ahead of the meeting that Trump would refuse to meet the Ukrainian leader.

Washington did not announce the sit-down in advance -- as is customary -- and when it was described, the White House called it a "drop-in" with the US president.

For three years, ties between Washington and Kiev have been dominated by efforts to contain a destabilising Russia-backed rebellion in eastern Ukraine.

The crisis has left 10,000 dead and heightened tensions between the West and the Kremlin.

Kiev has been concerned by Trump often appearing reluctant to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to solve the crisis.

Ukrainians are scheduled to go to polls to elect a president next March.

Poroshenko, who took office in 2014, is widely expected to run but has not yet made an official announcement.

Corruption was among the top reasons that prompted Ukrainians to take to the streets and oust a Kremlin-backed regime in early 2014.

But Ukrainian and Western observers have repeatedly questioned pro-Western Poroshenko's resolve to reform the country's kleptocratic system.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM hits out at Iran after Syria friendly fire...bullet
2 Jet Airways Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flightbullet
3 In Guatemala UN puts ex-VP in charge of Venezuela migrant crisisbullet

Related Articles

In Ukraine Region ban on Russian culture sparks controversy
Politics Russia claims it has a new reason to blame Ukraine for the downing of Malaysia Airlines MH17 in 2014
Opinion For his next act, a Ukrainian rock star looks to politics
Politics Putin made a telling blunder in a shouting match with Ukraine's president, France's Hollande says
World Lobbyist pleads guilty to steering foreign funds to Trump inaugural
In Moscow Kremlin denies Putin threatened to 'crush' Ukraine troops
Ukraine Country marks 2014 battlefield massacre it blames on Russia
Religious Rule Orthodox bishops await historic decision on Ukraine church
McCain Burning in hell: Russian press sheds few tears for US Senator

World

Ramaphosa has the complex task of reviving South Africa's economy after Zuma's corruption-hit era
South Africa Government unveils raft of reforms to revive moribund economy
Palestinians protest as Israeli forces fire tear gas near the Israeli fence east of Gaza City on September 21, 2018
In Gaza Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in new clashes: ministry
Tommy Robinson, who founded the far-right English Defence League, has been out on bail since August after winning an appeal against a 13-month jail sentence for contempt of court
In Britain UKIP chief defends backing far-right leader
The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have expelled jihadists from swathes of Syria
Baghdadi IS leader, world's 'most wanted', sought in Syria offensive
X
Advertisement