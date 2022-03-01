Ukrainian army shoots down several Russian fighter planes

The information could not however be independently verified.

The planes were reportedly shot down during aerial attacks on the cities of Vasylkiv and Brovary in the area surrounding Kiev, and a cruise missile and a helicopter were shot down near Kiev.

Ukrainian warplanes reportedly fired missiles and bombs at Russian tanks and troops near Kiev and close to the city of Zhytomyr.

Bombs were reportedly dropped in the northern region of Chernihiv and the southern Ukrainian city of Berdyansk, currently under Russian control.

Meanwhile, satellite imagery has shown a convoy of Russian military vehicles estimated to be 64 kilometres long heading towards the Ukrainian capital Kiev, according to Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.

More than 100 civilians have already died during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the UN.