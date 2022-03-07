RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Ukrainian army says Russia preparing to storm Kiev

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said that Russian troops were preparing to storm Kiev.

Russia-ukraine (NDTV)
Russia-ukraine (NDTV)

In a bulletin released in the early hours of Monday, the General Staff said that Russian troops were aiming to take full control of the cities of Irpin and Bucha, just outside Kiev.

Recommended articles

Russian troops were also trying to provide a tactical advantage to reach the eastern outskirts of Kiev through Brovarsky and Boryspil districts, the bulletin said.

“A fairly large amount of Russian military equipment and Russian troops are concentrated at the approaches to Kyiv.

“We understand that the battle for Kyiv is a key battle which will be fought in the coming days,” Interior Ministry advisor Vadym Denysenko said.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the military staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is the central organ of the Armed Forces Administration and oversees operational management of the armed forces under the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

The current Chief of the General Staff is Serhiy Korniychuk.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG says Nigerian volunteers won’t be allowed to fight in Ukraine

FG says Nigerian volunteers won’t be allowed to fight in Ukraine

Gender equality bills would have improved quality of life, says Monalisa Stephen

Gender equality bills would have improved quality of life, says Monalisa Stephen

Ukrainian army says Russia preparing to storm Kiev

Ukrainian army says Russia preparing to storm Kiev

APC debunks report of leadership change, says fake, imaginary

APC debunks report of leadership change, says fake, imaginary

Russia allegedly seeking to reduce Ukrainians’ access to news – UK intelligence

Russia allegedly seeking to reduce Ukrainians’ access to news – UK intelligence

Fuel scarcity: Commercial transporters increase fare in Lagos

Fuel scarcity: Commercial transporters increase fare in Lagos

Ukraine, Russia prepare for 3rd round of peace talks

Ukraine, Russia prepare for 3rd round of peace talks

Bayelsa Gov wants creation of 2 more states for Ijaw people

Bayelsa Gov wants creation of 2 more states for Ijaw people

NDLEA says charges against Abba Kyari not meant to stop his extradition

NDLEA says charges against Abba Kyari not meant to stop his extradition

Trending

Did Pornhub sanction Russia for invading Ukraine?

Pornhub, a popular pornography site, is one of the most visited websites

Ukrainian army shoots down several Russian fighter planes

jet (DailyPost)

US and Canada boycott Russian Vodka in solidarity with Ukraine

US citizens pouring Russian Vodka in solidarity with Ukraine

President Zelenskyy is inexperienced - S/ Korean ruling party presidential candidate

Lee (TheKoreanTimes)