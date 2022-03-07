Ukrainian army says Russia preparing to storm Kiev

Russian troops were also trying to provide a tactical advantage to reach the eastern outskirts of Kiev through Brovarsky and Boryspil districts, the bulletin said.

“A fairly large amount of Russian military equipment and Russian troops are concentrated at the approaches to Kyiv.

“We understand that the battle for Kyiv is a key battle which will be fought in the coming days,” Interior Ministry advisor Vadym Denysenko said.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the military staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is the central organ of the Armed Forces Administration and oversees operational management of the armed forces under the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.