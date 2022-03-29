RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Ukraine warns negotiators not to eat, drink at peace talks

Those negotiating with Russia should not eat or drink with them.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba gave the warning following report about poisoning of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators.

“I advise anyone going through negotiations with the Russian Federation not to eat or drink anything.

“Preferably avoid touching any surface,” Kuleba said.

It comes as discussions between Ukrainian and Russian delegations are set to continue in Turkey on Tuesday.

In more than a month of war, negotiators from Ukraine and Russia have met three times in the border region of Belarus, talks then shifted online.

On Sunday, the Turkish presidential office named Istanbul as the venue for the next talks.

According to him, face-to-face meeting would allow for more substantive negotiations than a video link.

Ukraine warns negotiators not to eat, drink at peace talks

