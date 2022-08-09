Ukraine war may cost German economy €260bn by 2030- Study

The researchers worked under the assumption that the sanctions on Russia would remain in place until 2030, even if the war had ended by then.

“Because of the effects of the war, the post-pandemic economic upswing will fail to materialise,” Enzo Weber of the IAB said.

The study said increased prices for fossil fuels would be the main detrimental factor for the export economy and private consumption.

It added that the hospitality industry, social services and food production would suffer major job losses.