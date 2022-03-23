“You were the first in Asia to actually start putting strong pressure on Russia for the restoration of peace,” Zelensky said.
Ukraine war: Keep up pressure on Russia - Zelensky urges Japan
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Japan to increase pressure on Russia in a video message to the nation’s parliament on Wednesday.
He called on Tokyo to keep up the sanctions it placed on Russia together with Western allies following the invasion of Ukraine last month and to combine efforts with other Asian states.
Russia recently added Japan to its list of “unfriendly states” in response to the economic sanctions.
Moscow also terminated years-long negotiations with Tokyo on a territorial dispute over the Pacific archipelago of the Southern Kuril Islands.
The Japanese government protested both stepson.
