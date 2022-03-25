RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Ukraine war: Exclusion from G20 will not be ‘fatal,’ Russia says

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Russian government has reacted with relative calm to calls for Moscow to be shut out of the G20 group of major industrialized states.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The G20 format is important,’’ Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, according to the TASS news agency.

Recommended articles

However, he said, an exclusion would not be fatal at present, most G20 members are waging economic war against Russia anyway.

Moscow was ready to take part in the meetings; Peskov stressed, but now also wanted to establish new contacts and relations.

The day before, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke out in favour of Russia’s exclusion from the G20.

But Russia has at least one ally in the format in China.

The German government also considers an exclusion unrealistic.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC Chairmanship: 6 other aspirants step down for Buhari's candidate, Adamu

APC Chairmanship: 6 other aspirants step down for Buhari's candidate, Adamu

2023: Meet APC member who wants to give Sanwo-Olu a run for his money

2023: Meet APC member who wants to give Sanwo-Olu a run for his money

19 Yoruba Nation agitators flee Nigeria after granted bail

19 Yoruba Nation agitators flee Nigeria after granted bail

Nigeria's first female Vice Chancellor, Alele-Williams is dead

Nigeria's first female Vice Chancellor, Alele-Williams is dead

Massive infrastructural development differentiates APC from PDP – Fashola

Massive infrastructural development differentiates APC from PDP – Fashola

Paris Club debt: Court dismisses 36 governors’ $418m suit against FG

Paris Club debt: Court dismisses 36 governors’ $418m suit against FG

Stop Monday sit-at-home, Soludo tells Anambra market leaders

Stop Monday sit-at-home, Soludo tells Anambra market leaders

Police parade officer who harassed motorist over tinted-glass permit

Police parade officer who harassed motorist over tinted-glass permit

Soldier arrested for allegedly killing 7 civilians, injuring 16 others in Borno

Soldier arrested for allegedly killing 7 civilians, injuring 16 others in Borno

Trending

Russia to stop accepting Dollars, Euros for gas sold to 'unfriendly countries'

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

France freezes €850m of Russian assets

Vladmir-Putin-Emmanuel-Macron (PUNCH)

Ukraine war: Exclusion from G20 will not be ‘fatal,’ Russia says

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenksy says Russian fighter pilots will face justice

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seen on March 10, 2022.