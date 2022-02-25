RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Ukraine says Russia has suffered 2,800 casualties since beginning of invasion

The Ukrainian armed forces on Friday said they had inflicted heavy losses on Russia.

Ukrainian servicemen ride on tanks towards the front line with Russian forces in the Lugansk region of Ukraine on February 25, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen ride on tanks towards the front line with Russian forces in the Lugansk region of Ukraine on February 25, 2022

The Defence Ministry said 2,800 Russian soldiers had been lost.

It was unclear whether the soldiers were killed, wounded or captured.

The ministry also estimated that up to 80 tanks, more than 500 other military vehicles, 10 aircraft and seven helicopters had been destroyed.

The toll on soldiers and civilians was impossible to confirm and the sides gave conflicting information.

Russia claims it has not suffered any significant losses.

Earlier, Ukraine said more than 1,000 Russian attackers had been killed.

“We are strong! Victory will be ours!” the Defence Ministry said in its latest statement.

