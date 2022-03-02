Ten emergency responders were among the dead, it said in a Facebook post.
Ukraine reports deaths of over 2,000 civilians in war with Russia
At least 2,000 civilians have died since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian state emergency service says.
The UN had previously spoken of 142 civilian deaths.
Russian President, Vladimir Putin, ordered a long-feared invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.
Since then, more than 400 fires caused by enemy have been extinguished, according to the statement.
The emergency service also said that 500 people have been brought to safety.
Referring to ongoing attacks, it warned that “every hour costs the lives of our children, women and defenders.’’
