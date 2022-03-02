RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Ukraine reports deaths of over 2,000 civilians in war with Russia

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

At least 2,000 civilians have died since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian state emergency service says.

Ukraine reports deaths of over 2,000 civilians in war with Russia. [CNN]
Ukraine reports deaths of over 2,000 civilians in war with Russia. [CNN]

Ten emergency responders were among the dead, it said in a Facebook post.

Recommended articles

The UN had previously spoken of 142 civilian deaths.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, ordered a long-feared invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

Since then, more than 400 fires caused by enemy have been extinguished, according to the statement.

The emergency service also said that 500 people have been brought to safety.

Referring to ongoing attacks, it warned that “every hour costs the lives of our children, women and defenders.’’

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“Power comes only from the Almighty - Erelu Kuti to Okunnu-Lamidi, 2023 presidential aspirant

“Power comes only from the Almighty” - Erelu Kuti to Okunnu-Lamidi, 2023 presidential aspirant

I will abide by Buhari's decision over APC chairmanship - Sheriff

I will abide by Buhari's decision over APC chairmanship - Sheriff

Commission orders airline operators to halt airfare hike

Commission orders airline operators to halt airfare hike

Ukraine reports deaths of over 2,000 civilians in war with Russia

Ukraine reports deaths of over 2,000 civilians in war with Russia

Border guard arrests more than 60 Ukrainians attempting to leave

Border guard arrests more than 60 Ukrainians attempting to leave

2023 presidency: I've mental, physical energy to serve - Atiku

2023 presidency: I've mental, physical energy to serve - Atiku

Russian Invasion: Nigerian youths storm Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja, volunteer to fight

Russian Invasion: Nigerian youths storm Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja, volunteer to fight

Yahaya Bello celebrates Pastor Adeboye at 80

Yahaya Bello celebrates Pastor Adeboye at 80

Fuel subsidy: Senate President urges Buhari to transmit bill to amend PIA

Fuel subsidy: Senate President urges Buhari to transmit bill to amend PIA

Trending

Who gave NATO the right to kill Gadhafi? – Angry Putin asked 10 years ago (video)

Muammar Gadhafi and Vladimir Putin

What is going on between Russia and Ukraine?

Putin attacks parts of Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia has suffered 2,800 casualties since beginning of invasion

Ukrainian servicemen ride on tanks towards the front line with Russian forces in the Lugansk region of Ukraine on February 25, 2022

Did Pornhub sanction Russia for invading Ukraine?

Pornhub, a popular pornography site, is one of the most visited websites