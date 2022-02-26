RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Ukraine military announces first major success as Russia nears capital city

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Russia closes in on the capital. Ukrainian military records a first major success as it destroyed Russian tank in western Kyiv. Russians protest 'Ukraine Invasion'

Ukraine Troops
Ukraine Troops

The Ukrainian military gave its first account of explosions that rocked western Kyiv in the early hours of Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Military Law Enforcement Service of Ukraine, announced that the country’s military has successfully “destroyed a column of equipment of the occupiers” in the Beresteiska district in Kyiv.

According to preliminary information, it is about 2 cars, 2 trucks with ammunition, and also with the help of NLAW anti-tank missiles an enemy tank was destroyed,” said the service, as broadcast by CNN.

Recall, the United Kingdom supplied NLAW anti-tank missiles to Ukraine in the weeks before Russia invaded.

Russian forces closed in on Kyiv, attacking by land and air on Friday, while Ukrainian soldiers and civilians dug in to defend the capital. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, vowed not to surrender.

Zelensky, in a twitter video post, said Ukraine is not backing down.

"I am here. We are not putting down arms. We will be defending our country, because our weapon is truth, and our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we will defend all of this," he said.

"That is it. That's all I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine."

In related development, thousands of protesters took to the streets and squares of Russian cities to protest President Vladimir V. Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, only to be met with heavy police presence.

According to NY Times, many Russians were shocked to wake up and learn that Mr. Putin had ordered a full-scale assault against a country often referred to as a “brotherly nation.” At the protests, many people said they felt depressed and broken by the news of Russian military action.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Presidency: Tinubu speaks on his health status

2023 Presidency: Tinubu speaks on his health status

Ukraine military announces first major success as Russia nears capital city

Ukraine military announces first major success as Russia nears capital city

Crisis in Ukraine: We are not targeting your citizens, Russia tells Nigeria

Crisis in Ukraine: We are not targeting your citizens, Russia tells Nigeria

FG says it’s too risky to evacuate 5,600 Nigerians in Ukraine now

FG says it’s too risky to evacuate 5,600 Nigerians in Ukraine now

Air Peace denies disrespecting Emir of Kano

Air Peace denies disrespecting Emir of Kano

Customs seizes truck-load of donkey skins, other items, worth N320m

Customs seizes truck-load of donkey skins, other items, worth N320m

Aisha Buhari reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine, prays for global peace

Aisha Buhari reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine, prays for global peace

Again, Nigerians appeal to FG to meet ASUU demands

Again, Nigerians appeal to FG to meet ASUU demands

Signing electoral amendment bill shows Buhari is a true democrat - Wamakko

Signing electoral amendment bill shows Buhari is a true democrat - Wamakko

Trending

What is going on between Russia and Ukraine?

Putin attacks parts of Ukraine

6 Nigerian footballers affected by Russia-Ukraine tensions

How Vladamir Putin's military action against Ukraine affects Nigerian players

Ukraine says Russia has suffered 2,800 casualties since beginning of invasion

Ukrainian servicemen ride on tanks towards the front line with Russian forces in the Lugansk region of Ukraine on February 25, 2022

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Ghanaian students call for evacuation as tension escalates

Ukraine conflict