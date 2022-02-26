Ukraine attack: Russia has been suspended by the Council of Europe

The Council of Europe consisting 47 countries is Europe's human rights watchdog.

Russia and Ukraine are both members of the Council of Europe.

Along with its courts, the Council is saddled with the responsibilities of upholding human rights on the continent.

It should be noted however, that the Council is not an organ of the European Union (EU).

On Friday, February 26, 2022, the Committee of Ministers decided to slam the suspension on Russia, reported Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

This means Russia has been stripped of its right to representation with immediate effect, but still remain a formal member of the Strasbourg-based institution.

This is an application of the council's Article 8, on the suspension of a member state, against the Greek military junta which subsequently withdrew from the council in 1969.

Under the said article, the council reserves the power to suspend a member if it seriously violates respect for the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms of another member country.

Recall that Russian forces invaded Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, February 24, 2022 following a declaration of special military operation by President Vladimir Putin.

Putin's action has been roundly condemned by the United States of America, United Kingdom, and some other world powers while China has maintained a neutral position urging everyone to maintain calm.

The Russian attack has claimed many lives in Ukraine and many people have been forced out of their homes to neighbouring Poland in search of safety and shelter.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian armed forces said on Friday that Russia has suffered 2,800 casualties since the beginning of the invasion.