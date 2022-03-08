RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

UK will back Poland to supply jets to Ukraine – Minister

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The United Kingdom will support Poland if it eventually decides to supply combat aircraft to Ukraine, UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday.

UK backs Poland (YahooSportAustralia)
UK backs Poland (YahooSportAustralia)

Wallace warned that the move could have direct consequences for Warsaw.

Recommended articles

“Poland will understand that the choices it makes will not only directly help Ukraine, which is a good thing but also may bring them into direct line of fire from countries such as Russia or Belarus,” he said.

He added that, as a fellow NATO member, the UK would support the Poles and whatever choice they make.

He stressed that it is a really big responsibility on the shoulders of the president of Poland and its defence minister.

“They will have to calibrate that,” Wallace said.

On Feb. 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shell plans to withdraw from all oil projects in Russia

Shell plans to withdraw from all oil projects in Russia

Strike: ASUU sanctions erring members in Alex Ekwueme Varsity

Strike: ASUU sanctions erring members in Alex Ekwueme Varsity

UK will back Poland to supply jets to Ukraine – Minister

UK will back Poland to supply jets to Ukraine – Minister

Former Ukrainian president Yanukovych urges Zelensky to give up

Former Ukrainian president Yanukovych urges Zelensky to give up

2023: TNM, Kwankwaso-led political movement, adopts NNPP

2023: TNM, Kwankwaso-led political movement, adopts NNPP

Vice President Osinbajo turns 65

Vice President Osinbajo turns 65

Ukrainian President Zelensky vows to remain in Kiev

Ukrainian President Zelensky vows to remain in Kiev

Buhari commends Osinbajo’s loyalty, dedication to duty

Buhari commends Osinbajo’s loyalty, dedication to duty

Igboho to remain in Benin Republic despite his release from prison

Igboho to remain in Benin Republic despite his release from prison

Trending

Did Pornhub sanction Russia for invading Ukraine?

Pornhub, a popular pornography site, is one of the most visited websites

Ukrainian army shoots down several Russian fighter planes

jet (DailyPost)

President Zelenskyy is inexperienced - S/ Korean ruling party presidential candidate

Lee (TheKoreanTimes)

Border guard arrests more than 60 Ukrainians attempting to leave

Border guard arrests more than 60 Ukrainians attempting to leave. [thenewsnigeria]