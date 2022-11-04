Terrorists planning to stage attack in U.S., UK warns citizens

In the travel advisory issued on Friday, November 4, 2022, the UK said terrorists are “very likely to try to carry out attacks in the USA. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners, crowded areas, and transportation networks. You should monitor media reports and be vigilant at all times.”

Giving nature of the attack in U.S, the UK government in an updated advisory said on its website that “The main threat comes from individuals who may have been inspired by terrorist ideology to carry out so-called ‘lone actor’ attacks targeting public events or places. Attacks could take place with little or no notice.”

As a result of this alert, the UK government envisaged that the U.S. would deploy security agents in public places forestall possible attack.

“The US Department of Homeland Security provides public information about credible threats. Expect an increased presence of law enforcement and tight security at public places and events. This may include a heavy police presence, additional restrictions and searches on bags, and the use of screening technologies.

“There’s a heightened threat of terrorist attack globally against UK interests and British nationals, from groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria. You should be vigilant at this time,” the advisory added.