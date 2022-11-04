RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Terrorists planning to stage attack in U.S., UK warns citizens

Nurudeen Shotayo

The United Kingdom warned its citizens that terrorists are planning to attack places visited by foreigners in the U.S.

September 11 attack photo used as illustration. [Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images]
September 11 attack photo used as illustration. [Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

In the travel advisory issued on Friday, November 4, 2022, the UK said terrorists are “very likely to try to carry out attacks in the USA. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners, crowded areas, and transportation networks. You should monitor media reports and be vigilant at all times.

Giving nature of the attack in U.S, the UK government in an updated advisory said on its website that “The main threat comes from individuals who may have been inspired by terrorist ideology to carry out so-called ‘lone actor’ attacks targeting public events or places. Attacks could take place with little or no notice.

As a result of this alert, the UK government envisaged that the U.S. would deploy security agents in public places forestall possible attack.

The US Department of Homeland Security provides public information about credible threats. Expect an increased presence of law enforcement and tight security at public places and events. This may include a heavy police presence, additional restrictions and searches on bags, and the use of screening technologies.

“There’s a heightened threat of terrorist attack globally against UK interests and British nationals, from groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria. You should be vigilant at this time,” the advisory added.

This development comes a week after the U.S. alongside the UK and a few other foreign missions in Nigeria warned their citizens about a possible terrorists' attacks in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari salutes Jim Ovia at 71, commends his service to society

Buhari salutes Jim Ovia at 71, commends his service to society

FG shuts another section of Eko Bridge after Friday fire incident

FG shuts another section of Eko Bridge after Friday fire incident

Terrorists planning to stage attack in U.S., UK warns citizens

Terrorists planning to stage attack in U.S., UK warns citizens

Former Twitter CEO launches new social media platform, announces job openings

Former Twitter CEO launches new social media platform, announces job openings

Skit maker, Cute Abiola, appointed aide to Kwara Governor

Skit maker, Cute Abiola, appointed aide to Kwara Governor

Osinbajo inaugurates world’s 1st equatorial aeronomy radar

Osinbajo inaugurates world’s 1st equatorial aeronomy radar

Dana Air to resume flights November 9 — Official

Dana Air to resume flights November 9 — Official

NDLEA destroys 3.7 hectares of Hemp farmland, seizes 1,465 kg in Ekiti

NDLEA destroys 3.7 hectares of Hemp farmland, seizes 1,465 kg in Ekiti

Borno rehabilitates 300 health facilities, construct 64 new ones

Borno rehabilitates 300 health facilities, construct 64 new ones

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Elon Musks Twitter account is displayed on the screen of an iPhone on April 26, 2022 in Paris, France.Chesnot/Getty Images

Elon Musk finally takes over Twitter, fires top executives

Imran Khan

BREAKING: Former Pakistan PM, Imran Khan has been shot

Elon Musk Verified Twitter

BREAKING: Twitter to charge $8 per month for verification badge - Elon Musk

Russia grain export to Ukraine (PeoplesGazette)

Russia resumes Ukraine grain export deal after suspension