Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UK set to publish Brexit plan that sparked rebellion

United Kingdom UK set to publish Brexit plan that sparked rebellion

But Britain would still plan to leave the EU single market and customs union and set its own path on the far bigger services sector.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit blueprint has caused outrage among eurosceptic members of her Conservative party play

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit blueprint has caused outrage among eurosceptic members of her Conservative party

(PRU/AFP/File)

British Prime Minister Theresa May will publish details Thursday of her long-awaited Brexit blueprint to restart talks with the EU, after facing down a revolt by eurosceptic ministers that could still unseat her.

In a policy paper, the government will outline proposals for a free trade area and a "common rule book" with the EU in goods after pressure from businesses to allow cross-border trade to continue as normal.

But Britain would still plan to leave the EU single market and customs union and set its own path on the far bigger services sector, hoping to be able to curb EU immigration and strike its own trade deals with third countries.

For the City of London the plan would propose "a looser partnership" with the EU rather than original proposals for "mutual recognition" of British and EU rules after Britain leaves the bloc in March, the Financial Times reported.

"We're making sure we've got a bespoke relationship with the EU," Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, who was only appointed on Monday after his predecessor David Davis quit in protest over the plan, told BBC radio.

"It's a credible proposal. It's bold, it's ambitious but it's also pragmatic," he said.

The plan has caused outrage among eurosceptic members of May's Conservative party, and foreign minister Boris Johnson joined Davis in dramatically quitting this week in protest.

Their departures, followed by a clutch of junior aides, destabilised May's government and revived talk of a leadership challenge against her.

The prime minister is also likely to face some opposition in Brussels, where officials have repeatedly warned Britain to lower its expectations about how close ties can be.

"Of course the EU-27 is open to compromise but not one that can undermine the main pillars of the single market," an EU official said on condition of anonymity.

An EU source said: "We will look at these things constructively, and in a way that is helpful to the prime minister."

Timeline of the Brexit talks play

Timeline of the Brexit talks

(AFP)

May has briefed leaders including EU President Donald Tusk and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her plan and reported a positive response, although they are awaiting the detail.

Britain does not have long to argue its case -- both sides are aiming for a deal by October, to allow time for its ratification by the British and European parliaments.

Failure to agree would see Britain leave the EU without a deal, with the risk of huge economic disruption on both sides of the Channel.

The Financial Times has reported that one contingency plan being examined in case of a no-deal Brexit is using barges to help keep the lights on in Northern Ireland in case there is disruption to electricity imports from the Republic of Ireland.

'Status of colony'

Britain voted for Brexit in June 2016, but May has so far been unable to present a common position to Brussels on what she wants because of deep divisions in her government.

Amid warnings from businesses that continued uncertainty is risking investment and jobs, and fears time is running out, her cabinet finally agreed on a plan last week.

The aim is to keep EU rules on goods to protect complex manufacturing supply chains, using technology to levy its own duties on UK-bound products from outside the bloc, while diverging on services.

"We need to rise to the challenge and grasp the opportunities" of Brexit, said Raab, adding that the policy represented a "balance".

But Johnson, a leading Brexit campaigner, said following EU rules without being able to alter them risked consigning Britain to the "status of colony", and said it looked like a "semi-Brexit".

Other eurosceptics who want a clean break with the bloc are also livid, prompting speculation they may launch a confidence vote against May.

Brexit-backing MPs, including leading eurosceptic Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg, will also seek to force her hand by submitting amendments to a trade bill being debated in the House of Commons next week.

Rees-Mogg told AFP his aim was only "to help the government stick to some of its earlier promises".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Thailand All 12 boys and coach rescued from Thai cavebullet
2 Airbnb From cash-strapped roommates to airline billionairesbullet
3 Bashar al-Assad Syrian President's son takes part in maths...bullet

Related Articles

Trump After UK-US spats, President flies in to turmoil in Britain
Theresa May British PM admits Brexit talks must quicken as EU warns time running out
Military Intervention Force European countries to formalise EU defence plan
Politics Brexit Secretary David Davis quits Theresa May's government
Jean-Claude Juncker Ireland and EU demand solutions to post-Brexit border issue
Barnier UK to lose access to EU-only police databases
UK Country vows simple registration for EU citizens after Brexit
Theresa May MPs vote on expanding London's Heathrow airport
Politics Jeremy Hunt named new Foreign Secretary after Boris Johnson resigns over Brexit plans
Brexit After cabinet deal, May must persuade MPs and Brussels

World

Rescue chief Narongsak Osottanakorn says the site will ultimately be converted into a museum showcasing the clothes and equipment used during the dramatic rescue
Tham Luang Cave Thai cave rescue site to become a museum
Village elders in Mohri Pur banned women from voting decades ago, claiming that visiting a public polling station would "dishonour" them
In Pakistan Women vow to defy men who banned their vote in Mohri Pur village
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels -- shown here speaking outside a US federal court in New York with her lawyer Michael Avenatti in April -- was arrested at a strip club in Ohio
Stormy Daniels Lawyer for porn star says she was arrested
The parents argue the contents of their daughter's Facebook account are legally identical to a private diary or letters
In Germany Court to rule on parents' access to dead daughter's Facebook