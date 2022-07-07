RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson resigns

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Johnson said the process for choosing the new leader of the Conservative Party should begin now, with a timetable to be announced next week.

Boris Johnson.
Boris Johnson.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned Thursday, July 07, 2022, bringing an acrimonious end to a nearly three-year premiership that has been beset by controversy and scandal.

Recommended articles

Speaking outside Downing Street, Johnson said the process for choosing the new leader of the Conservative Party should begin now, with a timetable to be announced next week.

His decision to remain in office comes despite a clear lack of support from within his own party and a growing push across the political spectrum for him to step down immediately.

It comes as the wave of resignations from Johnson’s government and party since Tuesday evening approached 60, with one Conservative Party member after another publicly voicing their lack of confidence in the prime minister.

Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi was the latest of Johnson’s allies to urge him to “go now,” saying the unprecedented political crisis over his future was not sustainable and would “only get worse.”

Remarkably, Zahawi’s call for Johnson to step down came just two days after the prime minister appointed him finance minister.

The relentless stream of resignations was dramatically kickstarted by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid. The two high-profile ministers quit within minutes of each on Tuesday, July 05, evening following a dispute over Johnson’s decision to appoint Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip earlier this year.

Pincher resigned and was suspended as a Conservative Party MP last week, following accusations that he drunkenly groped two men at a private members’ club. It has since emerged that Johnson appointed him to the role despite knowing of previous misconduct allegations against him.

Johnson apologised for appointing Pincher as deputy chief whip. He has since repeatedly rejected calls to resign, claiming he had a “colossal mandate” to keep going. By Thursday, however, Johnson bowed to the political pressure over his future and announced he would step down.

Johnson’s downfall brings an end to his reputation as the “Teflon” prime minister. The 58-year-old former London mayor had become known for his ability to wriggle out of political controversies.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ekweremadu and Wife denied bail again, remanded in Prison till August

Ekweremadu and Wife denied bail again, remanded in Prison till August

NYSC sanctions 18 youth corps members in Ekiti

NYSC sanctions 18 youth corps members in Ekiti

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson resigns

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson resigns

National Water Resources bill not for land grabbing — FG

National Water Resources bill not for land grabbing — FG

8 youth corps members to repeat service year, 4 get extension

8 youth corps members to repeat service year, 4 get extension

Gov. Sule appoints 2 Igbo traders as Special Assistants

Gov. Sule appoints 2 Igbo traders as Special Assistants

Ex-Perm Sec seeks improved funding for military

Ex-Perm Sec seeks improved funding for military

Fuel queues may persist until we fully deregulate - Minister

Fuel queues may persist until we fully deregulate - Minister

Poor Health Care: Nigerian man solo-protests at the Ekweremadus' trial [Photos]

Poor Health Care: Nigerian man solo-protests at the Ekweremadus' trial [Photos]

Trending

Taliban meeting of 3,000 attacked in Kabul

Taliban (TheNewYorkTimes)

U.S. Vice President says Joe Biden intends to seek re-election

Boris Johnson to resign as UK Prime Minister

Boris Johnson to resign as UK Prime Minister

African Bar Association condemns killing of migrants in Morocco

Mr Hannibal Uwaifo (TODAY)