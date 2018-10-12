Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UK PM faces backlash over Brexit compromise

UK PM faces backlash over Brexit compromise

Negotiations in Brussels have stepped up ahead of a high-stakes EU summit next week, and May briefed selected members of her cabinet late Thursday on how she intends to get an agreement.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
British Prime Minister Theresa May wants a new trade deal with the EU by the end of December 2021 at the latest play

British Prime Minister Theresa May wants a new trade deal with the EU by the end of December 2021 at the latest

(POOL/AFP)

Prime Minister Theresa May's office insisted Friday it would not "trap" Britain in an endless customs union with the EU after Brexit, amid reports some ministers could quit if this is the price of a divorce deal.

But her spokeswoman declined to confirm that a fall-back plan to keep open the land border with Ireland after Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019 would be "time-limited".

Negotiations in Brussels have stepped up ahead of a high-stakes EU summit next week, and May briefed selected members of her cabinet late Thursday on how she intends to get an agreement.

Several eurosceptic ministers are now reportedly considering resigning over plans to give ground on the so-called backstop arrangement.

Britain has proposed a customs arrangement with the EU to avoid physical checks between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, until the issue can be resolved with a wider trade deal.

A Downing Street spokeswoman emphasised Friday that this would be "temporary", saying: "The prime minster would never agree to a deal which could trap the UK in a backstop permanently."

She repeated that Britain wanted a new trade deal by the end of December 2021 at the latest.

However, she declined to say the backstop would be "time-limited", a phrase which was in the original proposal published by London in June.

Brussels has insisted the backstop cannot by its very nature be time-limited.

However, British eurosceptics are wary of being tied to the bloc indefinitely.

Threat to bring down government

May is also facing a revolt by her Northern Irish allies over the long-term trading relationship, an outline of which London wants set out before Brexit.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has threatened to bring down the government if the deal results in new barriers to trade between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain.

Britain has proposed a customs arrangement with the EU to avoid physical checks between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, until the issue can be resolved with a wider trade deal play

Britain has proposed a customs arrangement with the EU to avoid physical checks between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, until the issue can be resolved with a wider trade deal

(AFP/File)

DUP MP Nigel Dodds said on Friday his party also needed any backstop to be time limited.

"This is critical. If it isn't then the UK including Northen Ireland would be trapped in unacceptable arrangements unless and until the EU decide otherwise," he tweeted.

A full meeting of the cabinet is due next Tuesday, the day before May heads to Brussels to discuss Brexit with the other 27 EU leaders.

Both sides had originally set the October 18 summit as the deadline for a divorce deal, but the timetable is slipping, with another summit in November now looking likely.

"There are still big issues remaining and we will continue to talk today and over the weekend if necessary," the Downing Street spokeswoman said.

Finance minister Philip Hammond said there had been a "measurable change in pace" in talks in the last 10 days, but there were "some big differences left to resolve".

If a deal is done, Britain could enjoy a "deal dividend" which would "deliver us an upside" for the economy, he told the BBC from a meeting of the World Bank and IMF in Bali.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia No more taxi service to Space Station after Soyuz fiascobullet
2 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
3 In Israel Maiden moon launch delayed to 2019bullet

Related Articles

Brexit N.Ireland divide threatens deal days before crunch summit
Brexit Hundreds of dogs hound May for 'Wooferendum'
In United Kingdom Northern Ireland party warns may oppose Brexit deal
European Union Brexit means new controls on trade to N. Ireland
Jean-Claude Juncker Chances growing of Brexit deal: EU's Commission President
In Latvian Pro-Kremlin and populist parties eye power in vote
Global Trade Asian markets cautious after US volatility
Shinzo Abe Japan PM says post-Brexit Britain welcome to join Pacific trade pact
United Kingdom UK economy grinds to halt in August
DUP kingmakers threaten to pull support for Britain's May

World

Supporters of a hardline religious political party demand the execution of a Christian woman on death row for blasphemy who is awaiting a ruling on her appeal
Islamist hardliners protest as Pakistan awaits blasphemy ruling
Fear is growing of Ebola response workers in strife-torn regions of DR Congo -- including when workers enter communities wearing hazmat suits
Community fears grow as DR Congo Ebola death toll climbs
A funeral ceremony for murdered Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova was held at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Ruse, northeast Bulgaria. The 30-year-old leaves behind a small child
Bulgarians bid farewell to murdered journalist
People wave Spanish and Catalan flags at an anti-separatist rally on Spanish national day in Barcelona where they demanded "the unity of Spain and Catalan society which is more and more divided"
Catalans march for unity on Spain's national day
X
Advertisement