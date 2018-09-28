Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UK official jailed for stealing Grenfell fire cash

Jenny McDonagh UK official jailed for stealing Grenfell fire cash

Jenny McDonagh, 39, a finance worker with Kensington and Chelsea local authority, admitted spending the money on trips abroad, beauty treatments and restaurant meals.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jenny McDonagh, a finance worker with Kensington and Chelsea local authority, admitted spending the money on trips abroad, beauty treatments and restaurant meals play

Jenny McDonagh, a finance worker with Kensington and Chelsea local authority, admitted spending the money on trips abroad, beauty treatments and restaurant meals

(Crown Prosecution Service/AFP/File)

A public official who stole more than ?60,000 (67,600 euros, $78,000) intended for the survivors of London's deadly Grenfell tower disaster was on Friday jailed for five and a half years, police said.

Jenny McDonagh, 39, a finance worker with Kensington and Chelsea local authority, admitted spending the money on trips abroad, beauty treatments and restaurant meals.

"Her actions were truly appalling," said Detective Superintendent Matt Bonner of the Metropolitan Police.

She began stealing shortly after joining the council in October 2017, several months after the June 14 inferno at the public housing bloc, which killed 71 people.

McDonagh used five pre-paid credit cards intended to help the survivors, who were left homeless and deeply traumatised in many cases.

She topped up the cards 17 times over the next ten months with council money, to a total of ?62,062, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement.

The burned-out shell of the Grenfell Tower block in North Kensington, west London pictured on June 20, 2017 play

The burned-out shell of the Grenfell Tower block in North Kensington, west London pictured on June 20, 2017

(AFP/File)

She also admitted a separate fraud in 2016 at the state-run National Health Service, where she submitted four false invoices with her own account details on, worth ?35,050.

"McDonagh is a serial fraudster with no compunction for who she targets," Bonner said.

"She knew she was taking precious funds intended for those who survived the Grenfell Tower tragedy, people who have already been through the most traumatic experience imaginable without then being caught up in McDonagh's deception."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Post-Conflict Mozambique War-weary Mozambicans yearn to leave Malawi havenbullet
2 Meghan Markle Prince Harry's wife stuns Britain by shutting car doorbullet
3 Massoel Swiss ship company in contact with abductors of 12...bullet

Related Articles

In Britain Anger and grief as country marks Grenfell fire anniversary
In London Probe into tower fire starts examining cause
Theresa May British PM mourns victims of Grenfell fire tragedy
Theresa May Test for PM as England votes in local elections
Grenfell Tower UK parliament at risk of that type disaster
Grenfell Tower Probe warns of unfit UK building regulations
Grenfell South Korea blaze evokes Tower fire: experts
Theresa May PM does better than expected in England local elections
Britain UK to spend £400m removing Grenfell Tower-style cladding from high-rises
In United Kingdom Queen honours Emma Thompson, Kenny Dalglish

World

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi flatly denied American claims that China is stealing technology from US and other foreign businesses
Wang Yi China says not seeking to dethrone US as top power - FM
Police block a road to the Oresund Bridge which connects Denmark and Sweden on Friday as part of a massive manhunt
In Denmark Security officers shut bridges, suspends ferries in massive manhunt
Michel Barnier's decision to not seek the EEP's nomination does not definitely rule him out of the race for European Commission president
Michel Barnier EU's Brexit chief puts Commission ambition on hold
British authorities have identified the two Russian suspects it would like to question over the nerve agent attack as Ruslan Boshirov (left) and Alexander Petrov
Ex-spy Poisoning Hard to tell truth from fiction in Skripal affair: Kremlin
X
Advertisement