UK 'deeply concerned’ about Queen Elizabeth’s health - PM Truss

News Agency Of Nigeria

Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss said the whole country would be “deeply concerned” about Queen Elizabeth’s health after doctors said the 96-year-old should remain under medical supervision.

Queen Elizabeth welcomes Liz Truss during an audience where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Britain Sept. 6, 2022. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth welcomes Liz Truss during an audience where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Britain Sept. 6, 2022. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Buckingham Palace said that the queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, BBC reported.

The Palace, in a statement this morning, said, “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

News Agency Of Nigeria
