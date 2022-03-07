UK accuses Russia of targeting Ukraine's communications infrastructure

“Russia is probably targeting Ukraine’s communications infrastructure in order to reduce Ukrainian citizens’ access to reliable news and information,” the Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update.

A TV tower was struck in Kharkiv yesterday, causing suspense in broadcasting output - after a TV tower was also hit by a missile strike in Kyiv last week.

Meanwhile, internet outages have been reported in Mariupol, Sumy, Kyiv and Kharkiv in the past week.

The MoD said this is likely due to "collateral damage" from Russian strikes.

"Ukrainian internet access is also highly likely being disrupted as a result of collateral damage from Russian strikes on infrastructure.

The weekend saw two failed attempts at a ceasefire as Russian troops shelled Ukraine from three directions- centre, north and south- causing eight fatalities of Ukrainian civilians who were trying to flee, including a family of four.

In an address on Sunday, March 06, 2022, Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, condemned the “atrocities” of Russian troops over the weekend.

Ukrainian officials called the failed evacuation efforts “catastrophic”.