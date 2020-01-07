The visa announcement was made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday, January 6, 2020.

According to khaleejtimes, Maktoum said the country, currently hosts 21 million visitors every year and this visa aims at elevating the UAE's position as a global tourism hub.

Prior to the extension, tourists could only get a 30-day or 90-day visa duration, depending on the country.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Business Insider) REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

“Today we approved the change of the tourist visa system in the country … so that the duration of the tourist visa is five years, multi-use .. for all nationalities .. we receive more than 21 million tourists annually and our aim is to establish the country as a major global tourist destination,” Maktoum said on Twitter.

“I chaired the first meeting of the Council of Ministers in the new year … We reviewed the achievements of a year ago … Our plan for a new year has come … The year 2020 will be a different year because it is the year of preparation for its fifty .. the year in which we design the future emirates”

Dubai, the country’s commercial city, is one of the favourite destinations of Nigerian travellers.