Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UAE approves $16.4bn budget for 2019

United Arab Emirates UAE approves $16.4bn budget for 2019

The UAE on Sunday approved a zero-deficit 60.3 billion dirham ($16.4 billion) budget for 2019, up 17 percent from this year's budget and the largest in the country's history.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The UAE has approved the largest budget in its history despite a slowdown in its oil, tourism and real estate sectors play

The UAE has approved the largest budget in its history despite a slowdown in its oil, tourism and real estate sectors

(AFP)

The UAE on Sunday approved a zero-deficit 60.3 billion dirham ($16.4 billion) budget for 2019, up 17 percent from this year's budget and the largest in the country's history.

According to the state-run WAM news agency, over 40 percent of next year's budget will go towards community development, 17 percent towards education and 7 percent to healthcare.

The UAE's Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said the cabinet had also approved a 180 billion dirham budget for the next three years.

"Fifty-nine percent of [the three-year budget] will go towards education and social development," Sheikh Mohammed, also the ruler of Dubai, tweeted on Sunday.

"Our budget is without deficit, and next year's budget will be the largest in the history of the country."

In May, the UAE announced new incentives to lure foreign investment, including 100 percent ownership of companies and 10-year visas for professionals and investors.

The measures by the UAE, the Middle East's second largest economy after Saudi Arabia, came amid a slowdown in the oil, tourism and real estate sectors.

The International Monetary Fund said in May that UAE economic growth fell to just 0.5 percent in 2017 from 3.0 percent the previous year, due to a contraction in the oil sector.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini Prime Minister of eSwatini diesbullet
2 In Burkina Faso Thousands in first big protest against leaderbullet
3 In Guatemala Maya women's rights activist murderedbullet

Related Articles

United Nations UN envoy says hard to hold Libya elections in December
Politics A member of China's most persecuted minority was arrested for no clear reason, and his family fears he's going to be deported to China
Finance 10 things you need to know in markets today
Lifestyle Disappointing photos show what 9 top luxury destinations look like in real life
APO Despotic Djibouti a dragnet to Horn of Africa development
World OPEC signals no rush to increase oil output
Opinion A 'Hillbilly' from Arkansas, doing life in Qatar
Saudi Arabia Country trying to quash Yemen war crimes probe: HRW
World Hackers went after disgraced GOP fundraiser and now he is after them

World

US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Wheeling, West Virginia, where he said he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had fallen "in love"
Trump US President says he and Kim Jong Un 'in love'
Up to five thousands of Slovak protesters attend a gathering 'For Decent Slovakia' on September 28, 2018 in Bratislava, Slovakia, seven months after the murder of Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiance Martina Kusnirova
In Slovakia Fourth person charged in journalist's murder
The Japanese weather agency has warned of record winds
Typhoon Trami injures 45, direct hit on Japan mainland expected
Lech Walesa, seen here in Gdansk last year, celebrated his 75th birthday
Lech Walesa Poland freedom hero turns 75 in emotional ceremony
X
Advertisement