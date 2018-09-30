Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Typhoon Trami injures 45, direct hit on Japan mainland expected

Typhoon Trami injures 45, direct hit on Japan mainland expected

A powerful typhoon hurtled toward Japan's mainland Sunday after injuring dozens on southern islands, as weather officials warned that fierce winds and torrential rain could trigger landslides and floods.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Japanese weather agency has warned of record winds play

The Japanese weather agency has warned of record winds

(AFP)

A powerful typhoon hurtled toward Japan's mainland Sunday after injuring dozens on southern islands, as weather officials warned that fierce winds and torrential rain could trigger landslides and floods.

Typhoon Trami has already sparked travel disruption in the world's third-biggest economy, with bullet train services in the west of Japan suspended and almost 1,000 flights cancelled due to the closure of a key airport hub.

Television footage showed cars in Okinawa island flipped over by the strength of the wind. Several houses were flooded or damaged and 38 people sustained minor injuries but no one was feared dead, local officials said.

Authorities issued evacuation advisories to some 349,000 residents, while electricity was cut to more than 300,000 houses, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Trami is the latest in a series of extreme natural events in Japan, which has suffered typhoons, flooding, earthquakes and heat waves in recent months, claiming scores of lives and causing extensive damage.

Packing maximum gusts of 216 kilometres (134 miles) per hour near its centre, Trami was forecast to hit the mainland later Sunday and travel over most of the archipelago, causing extreme weather into Monday, forecasters said.

Maintaining its "very strong force," the storm churned near Kagoshima on the western tip of Japan, causing seven minor injuries.

"We are strongly urging our residents to stay indoors because it is extremely dangerous to be outside now," Masaaki Tamaki, an official of Kagoshima's disaster management section, told AFP.

The Japanese meteorological agency issued a special warning of landslides and floods in Kagoshima and Chiba, while saying heavy rain seen once in half a century has been monitored in Yakushima island, southern Kagoshima.

Strong winds and downpours could trigger landslides and floods as well as lightning strikes and tornados across the nation, said the agency, warning that waves and wind could reach record levels.

Western regions are still recovering from the most powerful typhoon to strike the country in a quarter of a century in early September. Typhoon Jebi claimed 11 lives and shut down Kansai Airport, the main regional airport.

Deadly record rains also hit western Japan earlier this year and the country sweltered through one of the hottest summers on record.

Also in September, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake rocked the northern island of Hokkaido, sparking landslides and leaving more than 40 people dead.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini Prime Minister of eSwatini diesbullet
2 In Guatemala Maya women's rights activist murderedbullet
3 In Burkina Faso Thousands in first big protest against leaderbullet

Related Articles

Typhoon Trami pounds Japan, dozens injured
In Japan Okinawans vote for governor, with US base in focus
In Japan Powerful typhoon batters Okinawa, churns to mainland
Typhoon 'Very strong' Trami churns towards Japan
Tech 20 of the most outrageous-looking skyscrapers of all time
Philippine Disaster 12 killed, dozens missing in new landslide
World Where surfing in China gained a foothold, Typhoon Mangkhut left ruins
Typhoon Mangkhut Hong Kong comes together for massive storm clean-up
Typhoon Mangkhut Philippines storm toll climbs as searchers dig for landslide missing

World

The UAE has approved the largest budget in its history despite a slowdown in its oil, tourism and real estate sectors
United Arab Emirates UAE approves $16.4bn budget for 2019
US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Wheeling, West Virginia, where he said he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had fallen "in love"
Trump US President says he and Kim Jong Un 'in love'
Up to five thousands of Slovak protesters attend a gathering 'For Decent Slovakia' on September 28, 2018 in Bratislava, Slovakia, seven months after the murder of Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiance Martina Kusnirova
In Slovakia Fourth person charged in journalist's murder
Lech Walesa, seen here in Gdansk last year, celebrated his 75th birthday
Lech Walesa Poland freedom hero turns 75 in emotional ceremony
X
Advertisement