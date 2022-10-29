RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Twitter now in sane hands, says Trump after Musk acquisition

Nurudeen Shotayo

The embattled former President expressed his delight over the change of ownership at Twitter.

Former President Donald Trump, left, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, right.

Trump's reactions comes hours after the world’s richest man saw his $44 billion bid to buy the company concluded late Thursday, October 27, 2022, after months of uncertainty and speculation.

Recall that the former president was thrown out of the microblogging platform in January 2021, after he was accused of inciting assault on the U.S. Capitol after losing his re-election bid to current president, Joe Biden.

Tesla chief, Musk, has always maintained that the Republican leader was unjustly removed from the platform and indicated that he would lift Trump's ban.

Meanwhile, taking to his Truth Social platform on Friday, October 28, 2022, Trump said he was pleased Twitter was “now in sane hands,” but didn't indicate whether he intended to make a comeback from his online exile.

Trump's word:I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country.” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better.

The prospect of Musk being in charge at Twitter has triggered activists who have expressed fears that the platform may become a breeding ground for harassment and misinformation.

Twitter now in sane hands, says Trump after Musk acquisition

