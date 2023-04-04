Twitter CEO Elon Musk changes iconic blue bird logo to 'doge' meme

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has once again made headlines with a new update for the micro-blogging site. This time, Musk has changed the iconic blue bird logo, which has served as a home button on the web version, with the "doge" meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.
Musk, who is a well-known superfan of the Doge meme, has previously promoted Dogecoin on Twitter. The value of Dogecoin rose more than 25 percent after the change to Twitter's web logo on Monday.
On Monday, April 03, 2023, Twitter users noticed the 'doge' meme, which is part of the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency, on the web version of Twitter. The 'doge' meme, created as a joke in 2013, features the face of a Shiba Inu.
The 'doge' meme
The doge image (of a Shiba Inu) is well-known as the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency, which was created as a joke in 2013 to mock other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
Musk shared a humorous post on his account featuring the 'doge' meme in a car telling a police officer, who seems to be checking his driving license, that his photo has been changed. It is important to note that there was no change to Twitter's mobile app.
According to Variety, Musk, who bought Twitter last fall in a $44 billion deal, is a well-known superfan of the Doge meme. He has promoted Dogecoin both on Twitter and during his appearance last year hosting "Saturday Night Live."
The effect on the cryptocurrency: After the change to Twitter's web logo on Monday, the value of Dogecoin rose more than 25 percent.
