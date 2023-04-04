Twitter CEO Elon Musk changes iconic blue bird logo to 'doge' meme

On Monday, April 03, 2023, Twitter users noticed the 'doge' meme, which is part of the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency, on the web version of Twitter. The 'doge' meme, created as a joke in 2013, features the face of a Shiba Inu.

The doge image (of a Shiba Inu) is well-known as the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency, which was created as a joke in 2013 to mock other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Musk shared a humorous post on his account featuring the 'doge' meme in a car telling a police officer, who seems to be checking his driving license, that his photo has been changed. It is important to note that there was no change to Twitter's mobile app.

According to Variety, Musk, who bought Twitter last fall in a $44 billion deal, is a well-known superfan of the Doge meme. He has promoted Dogecoin both on Twitter and during his appearance last year hosting "Saturday Night Live."