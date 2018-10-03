Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Turkish troop convoy enters Syria rebel zone

Syrian Conflict Turkish troop convoy enters Syria rebel zone

The troops they were carrying are expected to be deployed at "observation posts" Turkey has already set up in rebel-held areas of Idlib and Aleppo provinces.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Turkish troop convoy passes through the rebel-held Kammari district of Syria's Aleppo province late on October 2, 2018 as the deadline for establishing a Russian- and Turkish-monitored buffer zone between rebel and government forces draws closer play

A Turkish troop convoy passes through the rebel-held Kammari district of Syria's Aleppo province late on October 2, 2018 as the deadline for establishing a Russian- and Turkish-monitored buffer zone between rebel and government forces draws closer

(AFP)

A Turkish military convoy entered rebel-held northwestern Syria early on Wednesday, an AFP correspondent reported, as the deadline for establishing a buffer zone between rebel and government forces draws closer.

At least 40 vehicles, including trucks and armoured personnel carriers, were seen moving slowly south along a main highway under the cover of darkness.

The troops they were carrying are expected to be deployed at "observation posts" Turkey has already set up in rebel-held areas of Idlib and Aleppo provinces.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the vehicles were heading to Turkish monitoring posts, including in the southwestern parts of Idlib.

There was no word from Turkey on any reinforcements to the area. It last sent a similar troop column into northern Syria just over a week ago.

Wednesday's convoy entered as the deadline for implementing a Turkish-Russian accord on the future of Syria's last major rebel bastion draws closer.

Last month, Moscow and Ankara agreed to set up a demilitarised zone ringing rebel territory to avert a threatened government offensive.

All factions in the zone must withdraw heavy weapons by October 10, and radical groups must leave by October 15. It will then be monitored by Turkish troops and Russian military police.

The region's dominant armed group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an alliance led by jihadists of Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate, has still not officially responded to the accord.

Turkey's main rebel allies, the National Liberation Front, gave the deal a cautious welcome before objecting to its provisions for a Russian troop presence inside the zone.

The main Turkish-backed rebel group in northwestern Syria, the National Liberation Front, has voiced misgivings about parts of a truce deal Ankara reached with government ally Moscow, saying a planned buffer zone eats too much into its territory play

The main Turkish-backed rebel group in northwestern Syria, the National Liberation Front, has voiced misgivings about parts of a truce deal Ankara reached with government ally Moscow, saying a planned buffer zone eats too much into its territory

(AFP/File)

The NLF says it is still hammering out the details of the agreement's implementation with Ankara, and is wary that the current proposals would eat into their territory too much.

In an interview aired Tuesday, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said he hoped the deal would prove to be a "step towards the liberation of Idlib."

Muallem told Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen television he was confident in Turkey's ability to fulfil its side of the deal "because of its knowledge of factions" on the ground.

Fighters from the area would be allowed to stay, he said, while those from other areas would go home and foreigners would leave through Turkey.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cameroon's Anglophone Crisis Why 2 English-speaking regions are at war...bullet
2 Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini Prime Minister of eSwatini diesbullet
3 In Slovakia Fourth person charged in journalist's murderbullet

Related Articles

United Nations Syria war crimes body to open two cases this year
In Syria Polls open in local elections: state media
Syrian Conflict Syria downs Russian plane, Moscow blames Israel
In Damascus Israeli missiles target airport: State media
Syrian Conflict Putin and Erdogan to hold talks on Syria's rebel-held Idlib
In Afghanistan Afghan conflict could be deadlier than Syria in 2018: analysts
Syrian Conflict Israel says ready for UN crossing with Syria to reopen
Syrian Civil War Does the UN's Syria peace process still have a purpose?
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM hits out at Iran after Syria friendly fire incident
Merkel German Chancellor plans to meet Macron, Putin, Erdogan on Syria in October

World

South African Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says he was previously sacked from the post for resisting corruption
Nhlanhla Nene South Africa finance minister says was sacked for fighting graft
Cameroon's President Paul Biya (C), accompagnied by his wife Chantal Biya, at Maroua airport during an electoral visit in the far north region of Cameroon on September 29
Paul Biya Cameroon President at helm of six-time election winning machine
Thousands of Armenians heeded a call by premier Nikol Pashinyan to protest in Yerevan as MPs approved a bill making it harder to disband parliament and hold snap elections
In Armenia Prime Minister Pashinyan sacks six ministers in fresh crisis
Rosmah Mansor was arrested in relation to money laundering investigations, while husband Najib Razak has already been hit with a string of charges including corruption
Rosmah Mansor Wife of ex-Malaysian PM arrested by anti-graft agency
X
Advertisement