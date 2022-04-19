Turkish rapper, Murda jailed for 4 years over ‘drug use’ lyrics

Egemen said the 38-year-old rapper, a Dutch citizen and currently in the Netherlands, had denied the allegations on phone, adding he had appealed against the “unjust” verdict.

The lawyer added that “Murda only acted within the scope of freedom of expression. The accusations refer to three of the rapper’s songs, one of them titled “Eh Baba” and viewed more than 116 million times on YouTube.

“I rolled a joint. Man, it shook me,” reads a lyric from the song.

Murda, whose real name is Mehmet Önder Doğan and popular in Turkey, mainly sings in Turkish.

The rapper was detained briefly in October at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport “for promoting drug use” in his lyrics.

Turkey recently targeted rappers, some of whom known for their remarks critical of the government and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.