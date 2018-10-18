Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Turkish police search Saudi consulate again in Khashoggi case

Turkish police search Saudi consulate again in Khashoggi case

Turkish police on Wednesday also carried out a search of the residence of the Saudi consul to Istanbul, Mohammed al-Otaibi, a day after he flew out of Istanbul for Riyadh.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Turkish forensic police at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul play

Turkish forensic police at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul

(AFP)

A team of Turkish investigators searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for a second time as part of a probe into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to an AFP correspondent.

Turkish police on Wednesday also carried out a search of the residence of the Saudi consul to Istanbul, Mohammed al-Otaibi, a day after he flew out of Istanbul for Riyadh.

Khashoggi, a former regime insider who became critical of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, wrote articles for titles including the Washington Post. He has not been seen since he stepped inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Turkish officials have said they believe he was killed there although this has not been confirmed by Saudi Arabia.

At around 4:40 pm (1340 GMT) a team of a dozen police and prosecutors, including forensics experts in white overalls entered the residence of the consul, who was at the consulate when the alleged assassination of Khashoggi took place, according to Turkish media.

The investigators examined the garden, and some could be seen on the roof of the building. A drone was also used over the building, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

The investigators left the residence around 1:30 am, but some of them headed to the nearby consulate to conduct a search, which was continuing into the early hours of Thursday.

Turkish police on Monday night carried out an eight-hour search at the consulate, taking away soil and DNA samples.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Blue wine? A tea-infused vintage? Spain startup shakes things upbullet
2 Climate change cited in dwindling of Puerto Rico insectsbullet
3 South Africa opposition calls bank fraud claims 'madness'bullet

Related Articles

Iran stays quiet on Khashoggi case
Pompeo in Saudi for crisis talks on missing journalist
Turkey to search consulate as Saudi king denies knowing Khashoggi fate
London, Paris, Berlin demand 'credible' Khashoggi probe
IMF chief 'horrified' by Khashoggi case, still plans Saudi trip
Saudis welcome joint Turkey probe into missing journalist
Canada's FM calls for 'transparent' probe into missing Saudi journalist
Saudi Arabia vows retaliation if punished over missing critic
Saudi considers admitting Khashoggi died in botched op: reports
French minister pulls out of Saudi conference over Khashoggi

World

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said "the current circumstances do not allow me to go to Riyadh" for a conference
French minister pulls out of Saudi conference over Khashoggi
Prime Minister Theresa May says she Britain will consider extending the transition period after Brexit for a few months
UK PM says open to longer post-Brexit transition
The world's longest sea bridge will connect Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China
Hong Kong mega bridge launch announcement sparks backlash
Indian police beat a Hindu activist in protests over women's acccess to a Hindu temple in Kerala
Hindu hardliners step up campaign to block Indian temple to women
X
Advertisement