Turkish lira crashes to a record low

The Turkish Lira has now crashed to record levels in what some have described as “unfathomable” when it traded at 13.44 to the dollar on Tuesday. The nation’s currency has experienced a very sharp decline in 2021 with blame being laid at the doorstep of its central bank’s questionable monetary policy. The selloff that triggered this sharp fall in the ancient currency’s value was caused by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s sharp defense of the central bank’s continued low-interest rate that is not informed by any consistent economic approach.