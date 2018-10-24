Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Turkey shares 'evidence' with CIA chief over Khashoggi murder

Turkey shares 'evidence' with CIA chief over Khashoggi murder

CIA Director Gina Haspel visited the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday for talks with officials about the killing of Washington Post contributor Khashoggi inside Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi vanished on October 2 after entering the Saudi mission in Istanbul to obtain documents for his wedding play

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi vanished on October 2 after entering the Saudi mission in Istanbul to obtain documents for his wedding

(AFP/File)

Turkish intelligence has shared "all the evidence" over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi with the CIA chief during a visit, pro-government media reported on Wednesday.

CIA Director Gina Haspel visited the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday for talks with officials about the killing of Washington Post contributor Khashoggi inside Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate.

Video images and audio tapes as well as evidence gathered from the consulate and the consul's residence were shared with Haspel during the briefing at the Turkish Intelligence Organisation (MIT), Sabah newspaper reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stopped short of pointing the blame at the Saudi leadership for the death of the Saudi insider-turned-critic.

But he said in a keynote speech on Tuesday that the murder was meticulously planned, demanding that all those involved brought to justice.

Khashoggi, 59, vanished on October 2 after entering the Saudi mission to obtain documents for his wedding.

- 'Savage murder'-

Speaking at a ceremony in Ankara, Erdogan on Wednesday vowed that Turkey would not allow the culprits to get away with their "savage murder".

"We are determined not to allow any cover up of this murder and for all those responsible from those who gave the command to those who executed it -- not to escape justice," he said.

"We are not implicating anyone," he added, saying that Ankara would be transparent as it gathers more evidence that shed light on the "dark sides" of the murder.

"It is not over yet," he said. "We are unravelling, dismantling (the case) and the world is closely following."

The whereabouts of Khashoggi's corpse still remain unknown.

Erdogan said on Tuesday that a 15-person team came from Riyadh to kill Khashoggi, including by carrying out reconnaissance outside Istanbul and deactivating security cameras at the consulate.

Turkish police searched the kingdom's Istanbul consulate, and the consul general's residence as well as hunting for evidence in an Istanbul forest.

On Tuesday, the police searched an abandoned car belonging to the Saudi consulate in an underground car park in the Sultangazi district of Istanbul.

The Saudi leadership has denied involvement in the murder and instead blamed the chain of command.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "strongly said that he had nothing to do with this, this was at a lower level," US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, adding he had spoken on Monday to the prince and his father King Salman.

Turkish pro-government media has claimed that Ankara has audio tapes of the killing.

Last week, the Turkish government denied giving "any kind of audio tape" from the investigation to any US official.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 'Dinosaur country': fossil hunters' South African paradisebullet
2 Meghan joins Prince Harry to meet royal fans after restbullet
3 Khashoggi fallout: Saudi conference no-showsbullet

Related Articles

Erdogan keeps Saudi under pressure but shuns confrontation
US slams 'one of worst cover-ups' in Khashoggi case
Khashoggi-style killing must 'never happen again': Saudi FM
Saudi hosts investment forum under Khashoggi shadow
Saudi dissidents fear 'long arm' of state after Khashoggi murder
Lebanon PM backs Saudi Arabia in Khashoggi case
Trudeau: Canada could scrap Saudi defense deal over rights
Germany urges joint European stance on Saudi arms exports
Saudi hosts investment conference despite Khashoggi fallout
Khashoggi fallout: Saudi conference no-shows

World

The winner can take $913 million in a lump sum cash payment or the whole pile in annuities over 29 years
One winning ticket in record $1.6 bln US lotto jackpot
Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome is due to step down though no official reason has been given for his resignation
Ethiopia lawmakers to appoint new president: state media
UK businesses have run out of time to prepare for a 'do-deal' Brexit, a government audit says, raising the possibility of massive backlogs at key ports
UK traders 'out of time' to cope with no-deal Brexit: govt audit
Exhausted by their arduous journey in searing heat, migrants take any opportunity they can to rest and recuperate their strength.
For migrant caravan's children, a long trek to a murky dream
X
Advertisement