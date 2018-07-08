Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Turkey sacks 18,500 state employees in new decree

In Turkey Government sacks 18,500 state employees in new decree

Turkish authorities ordered the dismissal of more than 18,500 state employees including police officers, soldiers and academics, in a decree published on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Turkey has been under a state of emergency since the July 2016 attempted overthrow of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan play

Turkey has been under a state of emergency since the July 2016 attempted overthrow of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

(AFP)

Turkish authorities ordered the dismissal of more than 18,500 state employees including police officers, soldiers and academics, in a decree published on Sunday.

The Official Gazette said 18,632 people had been sacked including 8,998 police officers in the emergency decree over suspected links to terror organisations and groups that "act against national security".

Some 3,077 army soldiers were also dismissed as well as 1,949 air force personnel and 1,126 from the naval forces.

Another 1,052 civil servants from the justice ministry and linked institutions have been fired as well as 649 from the gendarmerie and 192 from the coast guard.

Authorities also sacked 199 academics, according to the new decree, while 148 state employees from the military and ministries were reinstated.

Turkey has been under a state of emergency since the July 2016 attempted overthrow of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish media dubbed the decree as the "last" with officials indicating the state of emergency could end as early as Monday.

The emergency has been renewed seven times and the latest period is officially due to end on July 19.

Over 110,000 public sector employees have been removed previously from their jobs via emergency decrees since July 2016 while tens of thousands more have been suspended in a crackdown criticised by Ankara's Western allies.

Turkey accuses US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen of orchestrating the attempted coup. The majority of those fired under the emergency are accused of links to Gulen.

The government refers to the movement as the "Fethullah Terrorist Organisation". Gulen strongly denies any coup links and insists his movement is a peaceful organisation.

Sunday's decree shut down 12 associations across the country as well as three newspapers and a television channel.

Human rights defenders including Amnesty International have lambasted the purges as arbitrary but Turkey says they are necessary to remove the Gulen movement's infiltration of state bodies.

Earlier this year, the government said more than 77,000 people had been arrested over alleged links to Gulen.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet
2 Thailand Thai cave rescue: Timelinebullet
3 Airbnb From cash-strapped roommates to airline billionairesbullet

Related Articles

Football 'Scapegoat' Ozil should quit German team, says father
Jibowu The Internet is going crazy over these pancakes
In Turkey Lawmakers swears in new parliament with pro-Erdogan majority
Recep Erdogan Buhari calls Turkish President, congratulates him on re-election victory
Football Germany boss scores PR own-goal over Ozil saga at World Cup
Football Jimmy Durmaz, a symbol of Sweden's unity
Macron French President warns EU over Africa migrant centre plans
Recep Tayyip Erdogan President confirmed winner of Turkey presidential poll: election body
Football Germany coach Loew stays in job despite World Cup debacle

World

Map of Tunisia locating the Ain Sultan area of Jenduba border province
In Tunisia 'Terrorist attack' kills 6 security forces
Tension has been building in Kashmir and three civilians, including a teenage girl, were killed in clashes Saturday with Indian forces
In India Kashmir in lockdown amid anniversary tensions
Mesut Ozil's father said he believed his son had agreed to have a photograph taken with the Turkish president only out of "politeness" and that it was never meant to be a political statement
World Cup 2018 'Scapegoat' Ozil should quit German team: father
Protesters have torched dozens of vehicles in Nantes, western France, since riots broke out over the killing of a black youth by a police officer on July 3
In France Riots ease as family of police shooting victim plans lawsuit