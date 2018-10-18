Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Trump threatens to close US-Mexico border over migrant 'onslaught'

Trump threatens to close US-Mexico border over migrant 'onslaught'

The attack comes with Trump's Republicans fighting to retain control of Congress in the November 6 vote.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President Donald Trump, pictured at the White House on October 1, 2018, has made cracking down on illegal immigration a keystone of his presidency play

US President Donald Trump, pictured at the White House on October 1, 2018, has made cracking down on illegal immigration a keystone of his presidency

(AFP/File)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

US President Donald Trump threatened Thursday to send the military to close its southern border if Mexico fails to stem the "onslaught" of migrants from Central America, in a series of tweets that blamed Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.

The attack comes with Trump's Republicans fighting to retain control of Congress in the November 6 vote, and as thousands of migrants from impoverished Honduras were marching north through Guatemala toward the United States.

"I am watching the Democrat Party led (because they want Open Borders and existing weak laws) assault on our country by Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, whose leaders are doing little to stop this large flow of people, INCLUDING MANY CRIMINALS," Trump said.

"In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught - and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!"

The tweets came as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo prepared to embark on a tour of the region that will see him visit Mexico ahead of its December inauguration of President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as well as Panama.

Trump has made cracking down on illegal immigration and building a wall that stretches the length of the 1,954-mile (3,145 km) border a keystone of his presidency, but his animus toward Mexico had cooled since Obrador's election in July.

Despite their sharp differences, the US and Mexico have made progress on several issues, including the signing of an updated transcontinental trade pact, the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

But, possibly with an eye on November 6 polls that will determine whether Republicans retain control of Congress, Trump returned to the fiery rhetoric that has marked his past relations with Mexico.

"The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA," he said.

Caravan presses on

Exhausted by tramping for hours in the sun and rain, a vanguard group of the so-called "caravan" of Honduran migrants was taking refuge Wendesday in a church-sponsored shelter in the center of Guatemala City A migrant caravan set out on October 13 from the impoverished, violence-plagued country and was headed north on the long journey through Guatemala and Mexico to the US border. President Donald Trump warned Honduras he will cut millions of dollars in aid if the group of about 2,000 migrants is allowed to reach the United States. play

Exhausted by tramping for hours in the sun and rain, a vanguard group of the so-called "caravan" of Honduran migrants was taking refuge Wendesday in a church-sponsored shelter in the center of Guatemala City A migrant caravan set out on October 13 from the impoverished, violence-plagued country and was headed north on the long journey through Guatemala and Mexico to the US border. President Donald Trump warned Honduras he will cut millions of dollars in aid if the group of about 2,000 migrants is allowed to reach the United States.

(AFP)

It was not immediately clear what form of military deployment Trump had in mind. The president announced plans in April to send thousands of National Guard troops to the border, where they could remain until his promised wall is constructed.

At least five US states later refused to send the troops amid an outcry over a policy to separate migrant children from their parents, since discontinued.

Exhausted after tramping in the sun and rain, an advance group of the Honduran migrants on Wednesday took refuge in a church-sponsored shelter in the center of Guatemala City.

Their objective now is to regroup and press on towards the border with Mexico.

A caravan of vehicles carrying more than 2,000 migrants left last Saturday from the northern Honduran city of San Pedro Sula after organizing themselves on social media.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Blue wine? A tea-infused vintage? Spain startup shakes things upbullet
2 Climate change cited in dwindling of Puerto Rico insectsbullet
3 Glitzy 'Science Oscars' to make stars of researchersbullet

Related Articles

Trade Accord Mexican officials hail new NAFTA
Trade Agreement T-MEC? TEUMECA? Mexico seeks name for new NAFTA
In Florida Hurricane Michael reaches Category 2, threatens southern US
NAFTA Canada's race against time with US to reach deal
Christine Lagarde Fix trade, don't destroy it, IMF chief warns
Mexico Country says US, Canada could reach new NAFTA deal in 48 hours
Politics Mexican troops are in the streets to fight the drug war, and the country's defense chief says legalization may be 'a way out'
Trump warns Honduras to halt migrant caravan or lose US aid
China not manipulating currency but lacks transparency, US says
Honduran migrants defy Trump to continue long march north

World

General Abdul Raziq -- the police chief of Kandahar province who had a fierce reputation for brutality -- was one of the targets of the shooting
Taliban says deadly attack targeted top US commander in Afghanistan
The armistice was signed in this train on the outskirts of Compiegne
Over 60 world leaders to attend Paris WWI commemorations
Anjouan island, which had been due to take up the next rotation of the Comoros presidency, is a stronghold of the opposition Juwa party
Gunfire in Comoros as govt tightens crackdown
Smoke billows over the Gaza Strip town of Rafah on October 17, 2018, as the first rocket fire into Israel in weeks sparks retaliatory air strikes and fears of a new war
Hamas pledges Gaza rocket fire probe as calm returns
X
Advertisement