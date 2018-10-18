Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Trump threatens to send military against immigrant 'onslaught'

Trump threatens to send military against immigrant 'onslaught'

President Donald Trump threatened Thursday to call up the military and close the US-Mexican border against an "onslaught" of migrants, stepping up anti-immigrant rhetoric ahead of congressional elections.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President Donald Trump, pictured at the White House on October 1, 2018, has made cracking down on illegal immigration a keystone of his presidency play

US President Donald Trump, pictured at the White House on October 1, 2018, has made cracking down on illegal immigration a keystone of his presidency

(AFP/File)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

President Donald Trump threatened Thursday to call up the military and close the US-Mexican border against an "onslaught" of migrants, stepping up anti-immigrant rhetoric aThead of congressional elections.

As several thousand Hondurans made their way through Central America toward the US border, Trump blamed Democrats for an "assault on our country by Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador" with a caravan "INCLUDING MANY CRIMINALS."

"I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught - and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!"

Trump has made his call for a wall on the southern border a signature issue of his two-year presidency, but Thursday's tweet storm was especially fierce.

Trump suggested he was even prepared to put at risk the recently renegotiated North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between Mexico, the United States and Canada, redubbed as USMCA.

"The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA," he said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, meanwhile, is embarking on a tour of the region that will take him to Panama on Thursday and to Mexico Friday.

The Mexican visit is important for future relations because it comes just ahead of the inauguration in December of President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's foreign minister designate, downplayed Trump's comments as aimed at his domestic political base.

"The position of President Trump is the one he has always raised, I do not see him as anything surprising, I would be surprised by a different position," Ebrard told local radio station Radio Centro.

"It was predictable and also the election process is very close, so he is making a political calculation," he added.

Controversial caravan

Exhausted by tramping for hours in the sun and rain, a vanguard group of the so-called "caravan" of Honduran migrants was taking refuge Wendesday in a church-sponsored shelter in the center of Guatemala City A migrant caravan set out on October 13 from the impoverished, violence-plagued country and was headed north on the long journey through Guatemala and Mexico to the US border. President Donald Trump warned Honduras he will cut millions of dollars in aid if the group of about 2,000 migrants is allowed to reach the United States. play

Exhausted by tramping for hours in the sun and rain, a vanguard group of the so-called "caravan" of Honduran migrants was taking refuge Wendesday in a church-sponsored shelter in the center of Guatemala City A migrant caravan set out on October 13 from the impoverished, violence-plagued country and was headed north on the long journey through Guatemala and Mexico to the US border. President Donald Trump warned Honduras he will cut millions of dollars in aid if the group of about 2,000 migrants is allowed to reach the United States.

(AFP)

The president's message was part of a broad strategy to crack down on illegal immigrants and tighten rules for legal migrants.

Barely a week goes by without Trump warning about the danger posed by ultra-violent Central American gangs like MS-13, while chants of "build the wall" are a staple of his pre-midterms campaign rallies.

The latest focus is on some 2,000 Hondurans who departed Saturday from the city of San Pedro Sula in a caravan headed for the US border.

A first group of several hundred Honduran migrants arrived late Wednesday on the Guatemalan-Mexican border, where they overflowed a shelter in the town of Tecun Uman, leaving many to sleep in the town square or on the street, an AFP correspondent said.

Many were traveling with a single change of clothes and little money. Others were carrying young children in their arms.

Several migrants told AFP the group plans to wait for the rest of the caravan to arrive, then cross the border en masse in hopes of overwhelming the Mexican immigration authorities, who have vowed to detain anyone without papers.

The migrants say they organized for the long and difficult journey on social media, but Washington suspects the group has been organized as a deliberate provocation.

"This caravan did not appear organically," a senior Trump administration official told journalists.

"There's a political aspect and an organizational aspect which frankly seeks to sow chaos and dissent and that needs to be dealt with," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Whether any military deployment to the border will take place is unclear.

The president announced plans in April to send thousands of National Guard troops to the border, where they could remain until his promised wall is constructed.

But at least five US states later refused to send the troops amid an outcry over a since-abandoned White House policy to separate migrant children from their parents at the border.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Blue wine? A tea-infused vintage? Spain startup shakes things upbullet
2 Climate change cited in dwindling of Puerto Rico insectsbullet
3 Glitzy 'Science Oscars' to make stars of researchersbullet

Related Articles

Politics Heidi Cruz says her 7-year-old daughter told her leaving her job at Goldman Sachs during Ted Cruz's presidential campaign was a 'bad deal' because the first lady isn't paid
US, Europe shun Saudi conference over Khashoggi
Politics Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pulls out of investor conference in Saudi Arabia amid outrage over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance
Lifestyle Trump threatens to summon military and wreck Mexico trade deal amid burgeoning migrant crisis
Politics One of Khashoggi's suspected killers reportedly died in a car crash on return to Saudi Arabia
Rights groups urge Turkey to request UN probe of Khashoggi case
US downgrades Palestinian mission into Israel embassy
Politics Americans' support for Obamacare is at an all-time high, and it could be a huge boost for Democrats
Politics Jamal Khashoggi was barred from writing in Saudi Arabia after he criticized Trump, then left his native country

World

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron at a summit in Brussels on Wednesday -- later they would go out for a beer and chips
European leaders' beer summit as Britain dines alone
The Orthodox church in Ukraine is split between three branches, one which is loyal to MOscow, one which is loyal to Kiev and a third smaller autocephalous church
Ukraine votes to hand landmark Kiev church to Constantinople
French leftist leader Jean-Luc Melenchon arrives at the headquarters of the anti-corruption bureau in Paris on Thursday
French leftist leader questioned over EU 'fake jobs' claims
Pools of tar fester on the sand of Pampelone beach in Ramatuelle, in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez
Saint-Tropez cleans up after Mediterranean oil spill
X
Advertisement