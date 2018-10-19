Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Trump praises congressman who assaulted reporter

Trump praises congressman who assaulted reporter

At the rally, Trump urged people to vote for Gianforte, describing him as "an incredible Montana leader" and "one of the most respected people in Congress."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President Donald Trump frequently criticizes what he terms the "fake news media," and has repeatedly described news organizations as the "enemy of the people" play

US President Donald Trump frequently criticizes what he terms the "fake news media," and has repeatedly described news organizations as the "enemy of the people"

(AFP)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday praised a US congressman who assaulted a reporter, making light of the attack.

Greg Gianforte was sentenced to six months of deferred jail time, 40 hours of community service, 20 hours of anger management sessions and $385 in fines and court fees for the misdemeanor assault that propelled him and his congressional race into the national spotlight last year.

Trump's remarks at a rally in Montana come amid an international outcry over the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist who has been missing since entering Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on October 2, whom the president has said is likely dead.

At the rally, Trump urged people to vote for Gianforte, describing him as "an incredible Montana leader" and "one of the most respected people in Congress."

"By the way, never wrestle him," Trump said, referring to Gianforte's assault on The Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. "Any guy that can do a body slam -- he's my kind of, he's my guy."

Trump said he originally thought the assault -- which took place on the eve of his election -- might hurt Gianforte's chances.

"Then I said, 'Well wait a minute, I know Montana pretty well, I think it might help him.' And it did," the president said.

The Guardian US editor John Mulholland took aim at Trump's remarks.

"To celebrate an attack on a journalist who was simply doing his job is an attack on the First Amendment by someone who has taken an oath to defend it," he said, referring to the amendment to the US constitution that guarantees freedom of the press.

"In the aftermath of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, it runs the risk of inviting other assaults on journalists both here and across the world where they often face far greater threats," Mulholland said.

Riyadh is suspected of murdering Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and US permanent resident whose writings have been critical of powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump, who frequently criticizes what he terms the "fake news media" and has repeatedly described news organizations as the "enemy of the people," has been accused of setting a tone that condones abuses against journalists in other countries.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Blue wine? A tea-infused vintage? Spain startup shakes things upbullet
2 Glitzy 'Science Oscars' to make stars of researchersbullet
3 Russians 'will go to heaven' in event of nuclear war: Putinbullet

Related Articles

Khashoggi: From Saudi royal insider to open critic
EU builds ties with Asia in face of US protectionism
Mexico deploys hundreds of riot police as migrants near
Rights groups urge Turkey to request UN probe of Khashoggi case
US, Europe shun Saudi conference over Khashoggi
Trump threatens to send military against immigrant 'onslaught'
Over 60 world leaders to attend Paris WWI commemorations
Mattis to meet Chinese counterpart amid tensions
Trump threatens to close US-Mexico border over migrant 'onslaught'
US downgrades Palestinian mission into Israel embassy

World

The controversial judicial reforms sparked mass protests across Warsaw in July 2018
EU top court orders Poland to suspend Supreme Court retirements
Bochkarev was accused of having collected data on the Norwegian parliament and its building
Norway frees Russian man suspected of spying
Britain's former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg is set to move to California for his new role as Facebook's head of global affairs
Facebook hires British ex-deputy PM as global affairs head
Patriarch Kirill said the decision violated all rules
Russia's Patriarch Kirill blasts 'schismatic' Constantinople church
X
Advertisement