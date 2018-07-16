Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Trump blames bad Russia ties on FBI 'witch hunt'

Trump US President blames bad Russia ties on FBI 'witch hunt'

Last week, Mueller indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers accused of hacking computer servers belonging to Trump's 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton and her Democratic Party.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Trump has furiously denied his campaign colluded in the alleged interference play

Trump has furiously denied his campaign colluded in the alleged interference

(Lehtikuva/AFP)

US President Donald Trump set the scene for his summit with Vladimir Putin on Monday by blaming the chill in relations with Moscow on the investigation into Russian interference in his election victory.

"Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!" Trump tweeted, referring to US special prosecutor Robert Mueller's probe.

Last week, Mueller indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers accused of hacking computer servers belonging to Trump's 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton and her Democratic Party, then leaking private emails to damage her campaign.

Trump has furiously denied his campaign colluded in the alleged interference, and has generally denounced the special investigation as a "witch hunt" promoted by his enemies to delegitimise his victory.

At the same time, the US leader has promised to bring up the issue on Monday at his summit with Putin in Helsinki.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Albania Steeped in history but crumbling, Albania's 'slanted city'bullet
2 Stormy Daniels Lawyer for porn star says she was arrestedbullet
3 Joseph Beti Assomo Cameroon minister ambushed in restive region,...bullet

Related Articles

Chinese Economy China economic growth eased slightly in Q2: AFP poll
False Information Fake news: The media industry strikes back
Opinion Under Trump, US-UK 'special relationship' looks tarnished
Trump Putin is a 'competitor', not an 'enemy': US President
Trump Bad blood over golf course stalks President's Scotland trip
Stormy Daniels Lawyer for porn star says she was arrested
Trump President says May's Brexit plan could 'kill' US trade deal
Trump US President torpedoes May's Brexit strategy on UK visit
Fake News The online battle for the truth
Trump After UK-US spats, President flies in to turmoil in Britain

World

President Emmanuel Macron is hoping the optimism generated by France's World Cup victory will also pay out political dividends
Macron French President basks in World Cup glow, hoping to capture feel-good factor
Syrian emigrant Issa and his brother Mark pick grapes in their ancestral village of Fairouzah on July 13, 2018
Victoria Mubarakah Long-absent Syrian expats in emotional visit home from US
Tusk warned in Beijing that the trade tensions could spiral into a "hot conflict"
Tusk Calling EU a US foe is 'fake news': EU President barb at Trump
Issaias was welcomed by Abiy on his arrival for the historic visit
Ethiopia Eritrea re-opens embassy in neighbouring country amid thaw