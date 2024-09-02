Trained female tiger handler attacked by tiger at Australian amusement park

Recommended articles
Australian news agency AAP said the woman, a trained animal handler, was taken to hospital in a stable condition with injuries to her arm.
“Dreamworld acknowledges an incident involving one of the park’s tigers and a trained tiger handler,” a theme park spokesperson told AAP.
“This was an isolated and rare incident, and we will conduct a thorough review accordingly.”
Dreamworld is home to nine Sumatran and Bengal tigers on the Gold Coast in the Australian state of Queensland.