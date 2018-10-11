Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Tokyo war shrine priest to quit for criticising Emperor

Kunio Kohori Tokyo war shrine priest to quit for criticising Emperor

The shrine, which honours 2.5 million war dead but also enshrines top World War II criminals, has frequently been at the centre of rows with Asian neighbours that suffered from Japan's wartime atrocities.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Yasukuni shrine honours 2.5 million war dead but also enshrines top World War II criminals play

The Yasukuni shrine honours 2.5 million war dead but also enshrines top World War II criminals

(AFP)

The chief priest at Japan's controversial Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo will quit after "highly inappropriate language" criticising the emperor was leaked to a magazine, the shrine said Thursday.

The shrine, which honours 2.5 million war dead but also enshrines top World War II criminals, has frequently been at the centre of rows with Asian neighbours that suffered from Japan's wartime atrocities.

The shrine has frequently been at the centre of rows with Asian neighbours that suffered from Japan's wartime atrocities play

The shrine has frequently been at the centre of rows with Asian neighbours that suffered from Japan's wartime atrocities

(AFP)

Senior Japanese politicians including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have made appearances at the shrine but Emperor Akihito has never visited since his coronation in 1989, while his father Hirohito did not return to Yasukuni after war criminals were enshrined there in the mid-1970s.

In its latest issue, the Shukan Post weekly magazine quoted chief priest Kunio Kohori, 68, as saying at a closed-door meeting in June that "the emperor is trying to destroy Yasukuni Shrine".

The more the emperor goes on memorial trips for the war dead, the more the Yasukuni Shrine's position declines, he reportedly added.

Senior Japanese politicians including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have made appearances at the Yasukuni Shrine play

Senior Japanese politicians including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have made appearances at the Yasukuni Shrine

(AFP)

Akihito, who will abdicate next year, has throughout his reign hinted at pacifist views, which are sharply at odds with the aggressive expansionism Japan pursued under his father's rule.

He has visited several former battlefields in the Pacific islands to pray for soldiers and civilians who perished there.

Though he has no political power, the emperor has annoyed Japanese rightwingers by acknowledging that his country inflicted "great suffering" in China, and expressing regret over Japan's brutal rule of the Korean peninsula.

Emperor Akihito has hinted at pacifist views throughout his reign and has never visited the shrine play

Emperor Akihito has hinted at pacifist views throughout his reign and has never visited the shrine

(AFP)

The priest also reportedly said Crown Prince Naruhito and his wife Masako would probably not visit the shrine as the new emperor and empress.

The future empress "hates" Japan's native Shinto religion, the priest claimed.

In a statement obtained by AFP Thursday, the shrine said Kohori will resign from the post of chief priest, after "highly inappropriate language made in a meeting... was leaked."

Kohori "directly visited the Imperial Household Agency and apologised over the issue and expressed his intention to resign" from the post, the shrine said.

A shrine spokeswoman acknowledged the chief priest's resignation was linked to the magazine article play

A shrine spokeswoman acknowledged the chief priest's resignation was linked to the magazine article

(AFP)

A successor will be picked at a meeting later this month, the shrine said.

A shrine spokeswoman declined to confirm the reported comments but acknowledged the resignation was linked to the magazine article.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Chimamanda Adichie 'Women are still invisible,' warns feminist iconbullet
2 In Israel Maiden moon launch delayed to 2019bullet
3 In Britain Christian UK bakery wins landmark 'gay cake' casebullet

Related Articles

Rising Sun South Korea begins naval event without Japan after flag row
Mike Pompeo US Secretary heads to Pyongyang, seeking progress on Trump-Kim summit
Typhoon Trami Two dead after storm batters Japan
In Japan Last orders as Tokyo's Tsukiji market relocates
International Olympic Committee Refugee team to compete at Tokyo 2020 Olympics - IOC
Mike Pompeo US Secretary eyes progress over Trump-Kim summit on Asia trip
Toyota Company announces new recall of 2.4 million hybrid cars
David Morales American DJ arrested in Japan for ecstasy possession
Yusaku Maezawa Japan space tourist says moon training 'shouldn't be too hard'
Global Trade Asian markets cautious after US volatility

World

Lagarde said world leaders should fix global trading systems instead of tearing them down
Christine Lagarde IMF chief defends rate hikes after Trump slams 'crazy' Fed
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Bali and Java islands killing three people and rattling hotels where IMF delegates are attending a major summit
In Indonesia 3 dead, IMF summit shaken as strong quake hits Bali and Java islands
A Ronald Reagan hologram has been unveiled at the California museum dedicated to the late US president
Ronald Reagan Late president's hologram unveiled at museum dedicated to late US president
A new Singapore Airlines route connecting the city-state to New York goes into operation on October 11, 2018 becoming the longest commercial flight in the world
Marathon In The Air Now boarding: Passengers ready for world's longest flight
X
Advertisement