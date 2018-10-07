Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Thousands in southern Russia demand leader's ouster over land deal

In Russia Thousands demand leader's ouster over land deal

Several thousand protesters in Russia's volatile region of Ingushetia demanded Sunday the resignation of a veteran leader, accusing him of surrendering swathes of territory to neighbouring Chechnya.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Protesters say the land swap pact is detrimental to tightly-populated Ingushetia as it surrenders territory to much larger Chechnya play

Protesters say the land swap pact is detrimental to tightly-populated Ingushetia as it surrenders territory to much larger Chechnya

(AFP)

Several thousand protesters in Russia's volatile region of Ingushetia demanded Sunday the resignation of a veteran leader, accusing him of surrendering swathes of territory to neighbouring Chechnya.

Activists and clerics in Magas -- the capital of the majority-Muslim Northern Caucasus region of Ingushetia -- called for people to take to the streets after local leader Yunus-Bek Yevkurov agreed a border deal with Chechnya late last month.

The protesters say the pact is detrimental to tightly-populated Ingushetia as it surrenders territory to much larger Chechnya run by Ramzan Kadyrov, a hugely controversial former rebel backed by the Kremlin.

A majority of Ingushetia's population is Muslim play

A majority of Ingushetia's population is Muslim

(AFP)

Tens of thousands have taken part in protests in Magas since Thursday when a regional assembly endorsed the land deal.

"We are outraged today because the heads of the two regions decided to swap lands without asking people," Khamid Azhigov, a 78-year-old pensioner, told AFP.

He said that Yevkurov, who has run Ingushetia for the past decade, should be held criminally responsible for violating the constitution and betraying his people.

"He should be in prison. We will demand that today and in the future," said Azhigov, wearing a traditional sheepskin hat.

The roots of the territorial conflict stem from the early days of the Soviet Union when borders between various Northern Caucasus territories were redrawn.

Protesters have set up a makeshift camp near the regional parliament building where many eat, rest and pray in the presence of riot police play

Protesters have set up a makeshift camp near the regional parliament building where many eat, rest and pray in the presence of riot police

(AFP)

Ruslan Aushev, the region's first post-Soviet leader, addressed the crowd, saying Yevkurov should have consulted his people before committing to the deal.

"The leadership of Ingushetia has made a grave mistake," Aushev said.

Regional authorities claim that the local legislative assembly have endorsed the land swap but activists say the results of the vote were falsified.

In a sign of huge tensions on the day of the vote, Yevkurov was reportedly pelted with plastic bottles and his guards were forced to fire automatic rifles into the air to hold back the crowd.

Activists launched indefinite protests from Thursday demanding authorities annul the deal and parliament hold a new vote.

They set up a makeshift camp near the regional parliament building where many eat, rest and pray in the presence of riot police.

The roots of the territorial conflict stem from the early days of the Soviet Union when borders between various Northern Caucasus territories were redrawn play

The roots of the territorial conflict stem from the early days of the Soviet Union when borders between various Northern Caucasus territories were redrawn

(AFP)

Russia's Northern Caucasus struggles with a litany of problems including a simmering Islamist insurgency, deep poverty and entrenched corruption and presents one of the biggest challenges for the Kremlin.

The people of Ingushetia and Chechnya are ethnically close. During World War II, Stalin accused the Chechens and Ingush of collaborating with the Nazi and deported them to Central Asia. The exiles were later allowed to return.

Since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, Russian troops fought two separatist wars in Chechnya, while Ingushetia chose to become a Russian republic.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In United States ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensionsbullet
2 In Sweden Nobel literature body elects Iranian poet, judge after turmoilbullet
3 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet

Related Articles

In Russia 12 years on, Politkovskaya murder still unsolved
Sports Conor McGregor already wants a rematch, but not everybody in the industry thinks it's a good idea
Football Five things going wrong at Real Madrid
In Iran Parliament passes counter-terror finance bill
Sports 'Putin is very proud of me' — Khabib Nurmagomedov talks to press after the wild brawl that followed his submission win over Conor McGregor
In Germany Uncensored: Frankfurt book fair gets political in 'stormy' times
Politics The top 10 countries that bought Russia's most powerful weapons in 2017
Gay Marriage Europe split in two over same-sex unions
In Latvian Pro-Kremlin and populist parties eye power in vote

World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un for around two hours Sunday morning in the North's capital, where denuclearisation and a second US-North Korean summit were expected to be high on the agenda
Kim Jong Un Pompeo agree to 2nd US-North Korea summit 'at earliest date'
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to double-down on his anti-corruption crusade
Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria's anti-corruption crusader
There has been a backlash against using the Sydney Opera House as an advertising billboard
In Australia Sydney Opera House horse race 'advertising' sparks uproar
Sara Netanyahu (C), wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attends a hearing at a Jerusalem court for allegedly using state funds to fraudulently pay for hundreds of meals
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM's wife goes on trial in delivery meals case
X
Advertisement