Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Thousands in first big protest against Burkina leader

In Burkina Faso Thousands in first big protest against leader

Thousands of opposition supporters took to the streets of the Burkinabe capital Ouagadougou on Saturday, the first major protest against the leadership of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
People gather during a rally in the Burkinabe capital Ouagadougou in the first large protest by opposition supporters against the current government's policy since the election of President Kabore in November 2015 play

People gather during a rally in the Burkinabe capital Ouagadougou in the first large protest by opposition supporters against the current government's policy since the election of President Kabore in November 2015

(AFP)

Thousands of opposition supporters took to the streets of the Burkinabe capital Ouagadougou on Saturday, the first major protest against the leadership of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

"No to insecurity, terrorism, to corruption, to unemployment," chanted the protesters in the first such march organised by the opposition since the election of President Kabore in November 2015.

"We are here because the country is in danger," said opposition leader Zephyrin Diabre, rejoicing in "the very, very strong mobilisation".

Burkina Faso, which borders Mali and Niger, has been the scene of deadly jihadist attacks since 2015.

The north and east of the country have been the worst hit while central Ouagadougou has been targeted three times in two years, leaving 60 people dead.

Eight soldiers were killed by a blast in northern Burkina Faso on Wednesday, in the latest blow to the poor Sahel country.

On Sunday, three miners -- a Burkinabe national, an Indian and a South African -- were seized by armed men between Djibo and a local gold mine.

Hours later, three police officers deployed to help search for the trio were killed in a clash with armed men at Tongomael, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) away.

According to official toll figures published in mid-September, the jihadist attacks have cost a total of 117 lives, 70 civilians and 48 members of the security services.

Under former president Blaise Compaore, head of state from 1987-2014, the armed forces had a trained and disciplined unit, his personal guard.

But this unit was gutted by Kabore, leaving the country "without a military culture", according to a senior official from France, which is anxiously monitoring the situation in Burkina.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Massoel Swiss ship company in contact with abductors of 12 foreigners in...bullet
2 In Afghan Woman in 'mullah' sex tapes arrestedbullet
3 In Guatemala Maya women's rights activist murderedbullet

Related Articles

APO Orange Money celebrates a decade of financial innovation in Africa and confirms its position as a major mobile money player
Lifestyle Yacouba Sawadogo, West Africa’s Wangari Maathai who single handedly stopped the desert is the winner of the Right Livelihood Award and is set to receive $341,800
Lifestyle Yacouba Sawadogo, West Africa’s Wangari Maathai who single handedly stopped the desert is the winner of the Right Livelihood Award and is set to receive $341,800
Lifestyle What Yacouba Sawadogo, a small farmer in the Sahel Region, and the first African woman Nobel Laureate Wangari Maathai have in common
In Burkina Faso Blast kills 8 soldiers
World Nigerian herders' biggest fear: Not lions, but farmers
In Ghana Flooding kills 34 during heavy rains
Super Eagles Nigeria move up one place in new FIFA Ranking
APO Africa Dialogues Win Best Corporate Event at Ghana Event Awards 2018

World

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland postponed her scheduled speech to the UN General Assembly on Saturday to focus on NAFTA negotiations
NAFTA Canada's race against time with US to reach deal
India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj addresses the 73rd United Nations General Assembly on September 29, 2018, at the United Nations in New York
United Nations India, Pakistan at UN trade blame over failed bid for talks
eSwatini's Prime Minister Barnabus Sibusiso Dlamini, pictured in 2009,has died at the age of 76
Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini Prime Minister of eSwatini dies
Years of bloody attacks by Boko Haram have badly affected the region around Lake Chad
Boko Haram 6 die as jihadists attacks Lake Chad
X
Advertisement